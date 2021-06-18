2021 June 18 19:30

Royal IHC hands over the second cutter suction dredger to Suez Canal Authority

Royal IHC has now officially handed over cutter suction dredger (CSD) HUSSEIN TANTAWY to our respected client Suez Canal Authority. This event marks an important day in the cooperation between Royal IHC and Suez Canal Authority rounding the build of two CSD vessels to specific design needs, according to the company's release.

With this signing, the SCA now possesses two of the most highly competitive vessels in the world, ready to take on their tasks ahead. Both the HUSSEIN TANTAWY, and the earlier delivered CSD MOHAB MAMEESH are 29,190kW heavy-duty rock cutters suction dredgers with a total installed cutter power of 4,800kW. The vessels are characterized by their long (147.7 meters) and slender shape and have the ability to dredge at a depth of 35 meters.

Once the HUSSEIN TANTAWY has been transported to Egypt, it will undergo its final commissioning. Hereafter it will be used to maintain and improve the Suez Canal, which connects the Mediterranean and Red seas.