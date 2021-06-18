2021 June 18 14:53

Multipurpose Reloading Complex puts into operation two new 5-cbm clamshell buckets

Image source: Multipurpose Reloading Complex

Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC operating at the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Region says it has put into operation two new 5-cbm clamshell buckets for handling loose cargo.

The new equipment manufactured in Italy is intended for the MANTSINEN 120R material handler. The clamshell buckets are fitted with a hydraulic mechanism for a partial or full rotation ensuring maximum operational convenience.

Regular modernization of the company’s load gripping equipment enhances the efficiency of using handling facilities and facilitates loading/unloading operations at the terminal.

This year, Multipurpose Reloading Complex is going to purchase additional clamshell buckets for the material handlers. Besides, there is a plan acquire an articulated boom for maintenance and repair of material handlers and portal cranes.

From the beginning of 2021, Multipurpose Reloading Complex has allocated over RUB 7 million for modernization of its equipment.