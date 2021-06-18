2021 June 18 09:07

MABUX: bunker indexes may decline on June 18

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) continued slight upward changes on June 17:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 449.12 (+1.23)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 553.35 (+0.98)

MGO - USD/MT – 646.40 (+1.71)



MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index, available from April 29, 2021 and calculated as the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region, decreased on June 18 up to 622.16 USD/MT (-9.74 USD). The LNG Bunker Index exceeds the price of MGO LS at the Port of Rotterdam by $ 39.16 (583 USD/MT as of June 17). The price difference has decreased (minus 8,74 USD compared to the previous day). More LNG Bunker Indexes on www.mabux.com.



As of June 17, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel remained undervalued in all selected ports: from minus $ 18 in Fujairah (minus $ 21 the day before (t.d.b.)) to minus $ 29 (minus $ 37 t.d.b.) in Rotterdam and minus $ 51 (minus $ 52 t.d.b.) in Singapore. The most significant changes in 380 HSFO MBP/DBP Index were registered in Rotterdam: decrease of $ 8.



VLSFO, according to MABUX DBP Index, was also underestimated in all selected ports. The undercharging ranged from minus $ 16 in Houston (versus minus $ 14 t.d.b.) and minus $ 36 (minus $ 29 t.d.b.) in Rotterdam to minus $ 48 (minus $ 48 t.d.b.) in Fujairah and minus $ 50 (minus $ 51 t.d.b.) in Singapore. Underestimation ratio rose significantly in Rotterdam: by $ 7.



On June 17, MABUX DBP Index also registered the underpricing of MGO LS in all selected ports, ranging from minus $ 17 (minus $ 14 t.d.b.) in Houston to minus $ 55 (minus $ 45 t.d.b.) in Rotterdam, minus $63 (minus $61 t.d.b.) in Singapore and minus $ 63 (minus $ 57 t.d.b.) in Fujairah. According to DBP Index, there were no significant change of underestimation level was registered in Rotterdam: an increase of $ 10.



We expect bunker prices may decline today: the price for 380 HSFO may decrease by 5-7USD, the price for VLSFO may drop by 7-9 USD, MGO may decline by 10-14 USD.



Source: www.mabux.com.