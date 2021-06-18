2021 June 18 08:59

DNV launches new digital EEXI Calculator

DNV has launched the EEXI Calculator – a digital tool to support customers in ensuring their compliance with the upcoming Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI). The regulation is expected to be adopted at this week’s 76th meeting of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 76). If so, it would take effect in January 2023, according to the company's release.



The EEXI regulation is a medium-term component of the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) roadmap towards reducing global shipping’s carbon intensity by 40 per cent over the next decade, using 2008 as a baseline. The aim of the EEXI is to assess the energy efficiency of existing ships, focusing solely on their design. It determines the standardized CO2 emissions related to a vessel’s installed engine power, transport capacity, speed, and degree of energy efficiency. The regulation will be applicable for all cargo, ro-pax and cruise vessels above 400 GT, depending on their propulsion type and whether they trade internationally. DNV estimates that currently up to 30,000 vessels need to take action to comply with the upcoming EEXI regulation.



To help customers ensure they are prepared for EEXI compliance, DNV has developed two pathways.

The EEXI Calculator is purpose made for high volume ship segments such as tankers, bulkers and containers. Customers can access this newly launched tool via the Veracity portal under ‘Fleet Status’. The calculator can produce an EEXI calculation and the technical file based on the data uploaded by the customer.

For more complex cases, and when the customer wants to save time and effort, DNV’s advisory experts can work with customers to map out a pathway to compliance, identify the correct parameters for the calculation, and assist in preparing the required documentation.



