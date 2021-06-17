2021 June 17 16:55

Sovcomflot to pay dividends in the amount of RUB 6.67 per share

On 15 June 2021 the Annual General Meeting of PAO Sovcomflot shareholders was held. Owners of 87 per cent of the shares of PAO Sovcomflot took part in the voting.

The Meeting approved the Annual Report, Annual Accounting Statements and distribution of the net profit of PAO Sovcomflot for 2020.

In accordance with the recommendation of the Company's Board of Directors shareholders allocated RUB 15,841,209,319.67 to the payment of dividends on PAO Sovcomflot shares based on the 2020 results (for the account of net profit based on 2020 performance and a part of the undistributed profit from previous years). The amount of dividends per share is RUB 6.67. The total amount of payments will be 84 per cent of the consolidated profit attributable to the owners of PAO Sovcomflot according to the IFRS financial statements prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Federal Law No. 208-FZ "On Consolidated Financial Statements" dated 27 July 2010.

5 July 2021 was set as the deadline for listing the persons entitled to receive dividends. Dividends will be paid to nominee shareholders no later than on 19 July 2021 and to other shareholders registered in the shareholder register – no later than on 9 August 2021.

Shareholders elected members of the Board of Directors, numbering 11, composed as follows:

Olga Konstatinovna Dergunova – Deputy President and Chairman of VTB Bank (PAO) Management Board;

Mikhail Evgenyevich Kuznetsov – Director of the Centre of Systemic Transformations of the Economic faculty of Lomonosov Moscow State University;

Alexey Vladimirovich Moiseev – Deputy Finance Minister of the Russian Federation;

Nikolay Radievich Podguzov – Chairman of the Management Board of Eurasian Development Bank;

Alexandr Ivanovich Poshivay – Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation;

Alexey Lvovich Sadikov – Assistant of the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Andrei Belousov;

Pavel Yurievich Sorokin – Deputy Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation;

Igor Vasilyevich Tonkovidov – Chief Executive Officer of PAO Sovcomflot;

Sergey Ottovich Frank – Member of the Board of Directors of PAO Sovcomflot;

Walid Chammah – Partner, Chammah & Partners, LLC;

Andrey Vladimirovich Sharonov – President of Moscow School of Management "Skolkovo".

O.K. Dergunova, M.E. Kuznetsov, W. Chammah, A.V. Sharonov were elected as independent directors.

The Meeting made a decision on the election of three members of the Internal Audit Commission, approved OOO Ernst & Young as the auditor of PAO Sovcomflot and determined the amount of remuneration of the Board of Directors and Internal Audit Commission members.

Shareholders also approved the Charter of PAO Sovcomflot, the Regulations on Remuneration and Reimbursement of Expenses to Members of the Board of Directors of PAO Sovcomflot and the Regulations on the General Meeting of Shareholders of PAO Sovcomflot as amended.

PAO Sovcomflot (MOEX:FLOT) is one of the world's leading energy shipping companies, specialising in the transportation of liquefied gas, crude oil, and petroleum products, as well as the servicing of offshore oil and gas production. As of the date of this release, the Group’s fleet comprises 143 vessels with a total deadweight of over 12.5 million tonnes, including vessels owned through joint ventures. More than 80 vessels have an ice class.

SCF is involved in servicing large oil and gas projects in Russia and around the world: Sakhalin-1; Sakhalin-2; Varandey; Prirazlomnoye; Novy Port; Yamal LNG, and Tangguh (Indonesia). The Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, with offices in Moscow, Novorossiysk, Murmansk, Vladivostok, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, London, Limassol, and Dubai.