2021 June 16 12:06

The DFDS ferries in Copenhagen will be receiving shore power

The work to establish a shore power facility at the DFDS Seaways ferry terminal in Copenhagen is in full swing, according to the company's release. The initiative is a joint collaboration between CMP and DFDS, with the Swedish company Actemium as contractor and COWI as technical advisor. The facility is expected to be operational in late summer 2021 and will make it possible for DFDS’ ferries Crown Seaways and Pearl Seaways to significantly reduce the ships’ CO2 emissions while in port.



CMP’s and DFDS’ joint shore power initiative nicely fits in with the ambitions of both companies to continue to make the port activities in Copenhagen greener. Once the shore power facility has been established, it will become possible for the ferries to turn off the ship’s generators and thus reduce the emissions of air pollutants as well as particulates.

Swedish-based turnkey contractor Actemium is setting up an Onshore Power Supply (OPS) facility in Copenhagen. This is a market-leading solution for land-based electrical connections to ships. Actemium has previously established 16 Onshore Power Supply facilities in the Nordic region, including a facility in Oslo that the DFDS ferries use today.



Two connection points will be established, one on each quay at DFDS’ ferry terminal on Dampfærgevej in Copenhagen. The installation will be delivered in a 40-foot container, which will be placed on the quay. It delivers 10 kV with 50 Hz.

According to COWI’s March 2019 report “An Analysis of Alternative Energy Sources for Cruise Ships” (commissioned by the City of Copenhagen), it is estimated that the connection of shore power to DFDS ferries will result in an annual reduction in emissions of approximately 912 tonnes of carbon dioxide, 18 tonnes of NOx and 0.4 tonnes of particulates. Overall, this represents a reduction of 1.6% of vehicle traffic in Copenhagen in terms of NOx.

In a normal year, DFDS sails the ferries daily round trip between Oslo and Copenhagen, a total of approx. more than 700 sailings, with a total of approx. 800,000 passengers annually.

Actemium installed the first land connection in the world in the Port of Gothenburg some years ago and has since then supplied shore power facilities in Kristiansand, Oslo, Gothenburg, Trelleborg, Ystad, Karlskrona, Visby, Stockholm and Luleå.

The facility is certified with IEC/ISO/IEEE 80005.