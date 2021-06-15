2021 June 15 12:56

Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 5M’2021 fell by 3% Y-o-Y

Image source: FSUE Rosmorport

In January-May 2021, the port of Ust-Luga handled 43,836,000 tonnes of cargo, down 3%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.

In the reporting period, handling of dry bulk cargo climbed by 16% to 20,278,500 tonnes including 17,106,500 tonnes of coal and coke (+22%, year-on-year).

Handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 15% to 22,811,800 tonnes including 8,507,100 tonnes of crude oil (-31%) and 14,013,400 tonnes of oil products (+2%).

Handling of general cargo rose by 6% to 160,400 tonnes.



Handling of cargoes carried by ferries totaled 354,300 tonnes (-25%).



The port’s container throughput fell by 43% to 12,293 TEUs.



In 2020, the port of Ust-Luga handled 102.60 million tonnes of cargo (-1%, year-on-year).

Ust-Luga port is situated practically at the border of the Russian Federation and the European Union. The deep water area of the port (17.5 m) together with the approach channel (3.7 km) make Ust-Luga port the only Russian port on the Baltic Sea capable of admitting dry-cargo vessels with the deadweight of up to 75,000 tonnes and liquid cargo carriers with the deadweight of up to 160,000 tonnes.

