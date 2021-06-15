  The version for the print
  2021 June 15 12:56

    Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 5M’2021 fell by 3% Y-o-Y

    Image source: FSUE Rosmorport
    Dry bulk and general cargoes show a stable growth, container turnover is decreasing

    In January-May 2021, the port of Ust-Luga handled 43,836,000 tonnes of cargo, down 3%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.

    In the reporting period, handling of dry bulk cargo climbed by 16% to 20,278,500 tonnes including 17,106,500 tonnes of coal and coke (+22%, year-on-year). 

    Handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 15% to 22,811,800 tonnes including 8,507,100 tonnes of crude oil (-31%) and 14,013,400 tonnes of oil products (+2%). 

    Handling of general cargo rose by 6% to 160,400 tonnes.

    Handling of cargoes carried by ferries totaled 354,300 tonnes (-25%). 

    The port’s container throughput fell by 43% to 12,293 TEUs. 

    In 2020, the port of Ust-Luga handled 102.60 million tonnes of cargo (-1%, year-on-year).

    Ust-Luga port is situated practically at the border of the Russian Federation and the European Union. The deep water area of the port (17.5 m) together with the approach channel (3.7 km) make Ust-Luga port the only Russian port on the Baltic Sea capable of admitting dry-cargo vessels with the deadweight of up to 75,000 tonnes and liquid cargo carriers with the deadweight of up to 160,000 tonnes.

    Port

    Type of cargo

    Throughput thou t, 2019

    Throughput thou t, 2020

    Throughput thou t, 2021

    2021 vs 2020

    Port of Ust-Luga

    TOTAL:

    45,241.4

    45,303.5

    43,836.0

    97%

    DRY BULK CARGO including:

    16,325.9

    17,519.8

    20,278.5

    116%

    Ore

    0.0

    0.0

    97.8

    up

    Coal, coke

    13,296.1

    14,011.2

    17,106.5

    122%

    Mineral fertilizers

    1,499.3

    1,930.2

    1,471.2

    76%

    Other

    1,530.5

    1,578.4

    1,603.0

    102%

    LOOSE CARGO, including:

    0.0

    17.8

    14.9

    83%

    Other loose cargo

    0.0

    17.8

    14.9

    83%

    TIMBER

    249.8

    208.6

    95.6

    46%

    GENERAL CARGO including:

    64.5

    150.9

    160.4

    106%

    Ferrous metal

    6.4

    123.9

    113.4

    92%

    Packaged

    4.2

    4.7

    1.2

    26%

    Other

    53.9

    22.3

    45.8

    up 2.1 times

    CONTAINERS

    231.0

    201.6

    120.6

    60%

    Total teus

    24,508

    21,546

    12,293

    57%

    including refrigerated containers:

    226

    204

    141

    69%

    CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES

    342.4

    473.3

    354.3

    75%

    LIQUID BULK CARGO including:

    28,027.7

    26,731.5

    22,811.8

    85%

    Crude oil

    13,716.3

    12,314.2

    8,507.1

    69%

    Oil products

    13,185.2

    13,796.2

    14,013.4

    102%

    Liquefied gas

    1,126.2

    621.0

    291.2

    47%
