  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 June 15 12:07

    Samskip Multimodal secures key approval to restart trailer transport by rail through Denmark

    Expanding rail capacity along a key unitised freight route demonstrates Samskip’s commitment to enhance the competitiveness of rail services into the Danish market

    A key approval from Danish authorities has paved the way for Samskip Multimodal and traction partner Hector Rail to relaunch trailer moves through Denmark, renewing a significant rail routing option for leaner, greener intermodal transport.
     
    The service relaunch, from the first week of June, follows permission from Danish authorities to increase the number of trailers allowed through Denmark by rail. The new authorization is expected to normalize Germany-Sweden rail shuttle traffic, after a brief dip in volumes moving between the Samskip rail terminal in Duisburg and North European markets via Denmark.
     
    The first trains loaded with trailers departed after all partners implemented modified procedures for safe trailer transport by rail using criteria from Danish authorities for the rail supply chain. Initially, Samskip will retain current rerouting options, allowing customers time to consider the shift of all relevant volumes back to the rail set up via Denmark.
     
    ‘’We are very happy with this decision and with the trust shown by Danish authorities in giving Samskip approval to increase our rail services through Denmark,’’ says Johan Grootkarzijn, Head of Rail Network at Samskip. ‘’Expanding our activity on this lane makes for greater service resilience for the Germany-Nordics rail option. In contrast to road haulage, rail services avoid driver delays and allow flexibility in responding to an increased demand to have cargo transported in a sustainable way with short transit times.’’
     
    “We are pleased and proud to be the first train operator to recommence train moves of trailers through Denmark together with our partner Samskip Multimodal”, says Anders Bellander, Commercial Director at Hector Rail. “It is of great value for the market and also for the environment that we are once again able to provide sustainable trailer transportation by train.”

    About Samskip
    Samskip is a global logistics company offering transport and related services by land, sea, rail and air with a particular focus on cost efficient, reliable and environmentally friendly transport. Samskip is one of the larger European transport companies, with offices in 35 countries in Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia, employing approximately 1,700 people around the world. Samskip is headquartered in the Netherlands but was originally founded in Iceland in 1990. Since then, Samskip has produced consistent organic growth complemented by strategic acquisitions. Samskip’s transportation and logistics activities focus mainly on the following sectors: European multimodal transport, North Atlantic integrated logistics, worldwide temperature controlled & ambient cargo forwarding and logistics, and finally European breakbulk and project cargo movements.

Другие новости по темам: Denmark, multimodal transport, approval, Samskip  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 June 15

13:20 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivers dry cargo carrier Viktor Andryukhin
12:56 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 5M’2021 fell by 3% Y-o-Y
12:35 RF Government approves draft law on regulation of offshore handling operations
12:33 Major contract for Payra Port’s next dredging phase awarded to Jan De Nul
12:07 Samskip Multimodal secures key approval to restart trailer transport by rail through Denmark
11:49 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 2% in 5M’2021
11:28 VIKING signs contract for five more Hellenic Coast Guard ambulance boats
11:02 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-May 2021 rose by 7.4% YoY
10:52 2 MOL-operated vessels recognized by Japan Meteorological Agency for ongoing contributions to weather research and forecasting
10:37 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 5M’2021 rose by 15% YoY
10:14 APM Terminals Yucatan 2 years without accidents
09:59 Institute for the World Economy study underlines the importance of the Kiel Canal for all of Germany and Europe
09:53 Port of Ventspils throughput in January-May 2021 fell by 12% YoY
09:35 Oil prices rise driven by demand prospects
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of June 14
08:47 MABUX: Global bunker prices do not have firm trend on June 15

2021 June 14

17:46 Fincantieri and MSC celebrate the start of construction of “Explora I”,
15:52 ABS and 22 industry players to study ammonia as an alternative marine fuel
15:18 ICS Guidance for Ship Operators and Roadmap for vaccination of seafarers
14:09 Bollinger submits proposal for U.S. Coast Guard Heritage-class offshore patrol cutter
13:19 Genco to jointly study ammonia as an alternative marine fuel
12:31 Wärtsilä brings Power-to-X technology to World Expo
11:57 Trafigura joins cross industry study into the adoption of green ammonia as an alternative marine fuel
11:24 DFDS: Freight up 31% following lockdowns in 2020
10:32 SEACOR Marine announces debt payoff agreement
09:47 Kick off “Joint Study” framework for studying ammonia as an alternative marine fuel
09:13 MABUX: bunker indexes may change irregularly on June 14

2021 June 13

15:31 Petrobras signs contract for the supply of eighth Búzios unit
14:18 Lyon Shipyard to invest $24.4 million to expand its operation in the City of Norfolk
13:29 Shearwater GeoServices recycles Western Trident as part of its fleet renewal strategy
12:41 MCA to carry out unannounced inspections of fishing vessels
11:42 The 126-passenger expedition cruise vessel National Geographic Resolution hits the water
10:56 Saipem: Inauguration of Saipem Guyana offshore construction facility in Georgetown

2021 June 12

16:09 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines unveils brand new sailings aboard new ships Bolette and Borealis in 2022
14:21 "Blowdown" to reduce risk and raise decommissioning progress
13:42 Roambee announces a strategic investment from and partnership with PSA unboXed
13:19 Belfast Harbour awards £25,000 to community projects
12:41 Maurice GEORGES named as new Chair of the Executive Board of Dunkerque-Port
11:38 AIDA Cruises resumes holiday voyages from July 29, 2021
10:52 OptiLink: A digital revolution in ballast water management

2021 June 11

18:07 LNG consumption as a marine fuel has almost doubled in 2020
17:31 Hapag-Lloyd to provide full transparency on vessel arrivals
17:09 MOL joins international think tank and accelerate development for carbon capture, utilization and storage
16:58 GTT obtains tank design order for two new LNG carriers from Samsung Heavy Industries
16:52 Shipping industry welcomes Nigeria’s creation of ‘Deep Blue’ to stamp out piracy in the Gulf of Guinea
16:24 Stena Line will move its Europoort-Killingholme service to Immingham
16:00 Yantar shipyard to build rescue ship of Project MPSV06M for Marine Recue Service
15:36 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg hosts introductory practical training for students
15:13 The Port of Rotterdam Authority, Customs, Fresh Produce Centre and Portbase join forces to facilitate the growth market of refrigerated products
14:25 Seanergy takes delivery of two Capesize vessels with prompt commencement of period charters
13:51 Total throughput at the ports of Bremen increases once again during Q1 4 June 2021
13:32 Roman Gorgutsa appointed as General Director of Morstroytechnology
13:28 Mitsui E&S Machinery and 22 industry players kick off studying ammonia as an alternative marine fuel
13:04 MOL and ACSL use flying drone to conduct autonomous inspection of vessel holds under non GNSS and dark environment
12:49 Port of Los Angeles becames the first port in the Western Hemisphere to process 10 million container units in a 12‑month period
12:38 Oboronlogistics receives RS certificate on safety management of cargo ship Sparta
12:14 CNES and CMA CGM sign unique partnership agreement to spawn innovative solutions for shipping, logistics and the space industry
12:01 APM Terminals continues roll-out of digital export processing at Russian terminals
11:57 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 8% in 5M’21
11:34 RS and GTT sign new cooperation agreement