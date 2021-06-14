2021 June 14 11:24

DFDS: Freight up 31% following lockdowns in 2020

DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide additional insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS’ European route network.



Ferry – freight: Total volumes in May 2021 were 31.2% above 2020. Net adjustments for structural route changes reduced growth 3.2 ppt to 28.0%.



The extraordinary volume growth in May 2021 vs 2020 reflected a recovery from the significant volume reductions in May 2020 caused by Covid-19 related lockdowns. Volumes in May 2021 were 7.4% above May 2019 adjusted for structural route changes.



Volumes were above May 2019 in each of the four business units mainly carrying freight, i.e. North Sea, Baltic Sea, Channel and Mediterranean. Trading between the EU and the UK continued to be robust.



Ferry – passenger: The total number of passengers in May 2021 was 27.3% below 2020 reflecting the continued tight travel restrictions.



The June volume report is expected to be published on 12 July 2021.