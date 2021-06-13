2021 June 13 10:56

Saipem: Inauguration of Saipem Guyana offshore construction facility in Georgetown

The facility will feature the largest heavy lift crane in the country and construction work will be executed together with local contractors



A new Saipem facility has been inaugurated at the port of Georgetown, Guyana. The Saipem Guyana Offshore Construction Facility is tangible proof of our commitment to local content in this important frontier region.



Saipem and Guyana have been enjoying a fruitful interaction for the last four years, starting with the award of the ground-breaking Liza Phase 1 contract in 2017. Since then, our relationship has grown stronger with contract awards for Liza phase 2 in 2018 and more recently the Payara development project.



This new offshore construction facility boasts direct access to the Demerara river: this enables fabricated items to be loaded onto vessels to be delivered offshore. It will feature the largest heavy lift crane in Guyana, and specialized fabrication, welding and testing equipment and a heavy load bearing jetty. All construction work for the new facility has been awarded to Guyanese contractors.



Thanks to the new Offshore Construction Facility, Saipem will now be able to fabricate jumpers and other sophisticated subsea structures in Guyana. Conducting these types of operations will also require highly skilled local workers, for which Saipem will now escalate its already ongoing training effort to include new specializations in cooperation with recognized Guyanese organizations, schools and service providers.



This initiative broadens Saipem’s presence in Guyana in a way that is collaborative, safe, and socially responsible, helping create a meaningful and sustainable future for the country’s energy industry and people.



Giorgio Martelli, President & CEO of Saipem America commented: “The inauguration of Saipem’s Offshore Construction Facility in Guyana will enable us to provide highly-skilled local services and support to the advantage of current and future energy projects in the country. Saipem’s commitment in Guyana is long term and this new facility is a key milestone in our relationship with this dynamic nation”.