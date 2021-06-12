  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 June 12 16:09

    Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines unveils brand new sailings aboard new ships Bolette and Borealis in 2022

    Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has unveiled 16 brand new sailings aboard new ships Bolette and Borealis departing in early 2022.

    The new cruises include a 34-night sailing to the Caribbean and a 15-night Mediterranean discovery, as well as sailings closer to home with a five-night scenic Ireland sailing and a two-night ‘no port’ short break. Also included are scenic sailings to the Norwegian fjords, opportunities to witness the Northern Lights and voyages to the Canary Islands or Iceland, to name a few.

    Durations range from two to 38 nights, with departures available from Southampton and Liverpool.

    In addition, guests can choose between a free all inclusive drinks package or up to £250 per person to spend on board.

    Clare Ward, Director of Product and Customer Service at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said:

    “Now, more than ever, people are dreaming of their holidays and yearning to get their travels booked in for 2022, and we have been working closely with our destination partners and the UK government when it comes to our future itineraries.

    “Our journey planners have worked exceptionally hard in curating these new sailings, placing as much focus on the joy of the journey as the destinations themselves.

    “Whether you want to explore the streets within the historic city walls of Dubrovnik, seek out the Northern Lights in Norway or gain an insight into many ancient civilisations on a longer voyage to the Caribbean and the Americas, there is sure to be a cruise to suit you.

    “These sailings will also be a great opportunity for us to showcase our new ships, which is why we are pleased to offer an all inclusive drinks package or on board spending credit, to help our guests make the most of the many newly-refurbished bars, lounges and facilities on board.

    “We can’t wait to welcome guests, both new and returning, on board for these new sailings in 2022.”

    Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is offering ‘risk-free deposits’ on all new bookings for 2021, 2022 and 2023 as part of its Plain Sailing Guarantee. This means that guests can have peace of mind that they can move their deposit to any other cruise within 12 months of their original sailing, so long as it’s before the final balance has been paid. All guests can also have a ‘no quibbles refund’ should Fred. Olsen need to cancel their cruise.

Другие новости по темам: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 June 12

16:09 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines unveils brand new sailings aboard new ships Bolette and Borealis in 2022
14:21 "Blowdown" to reduce risk and raise decommissioning progress
13:42 Roambee announces a strategic investment from and partnership with PSA unboXed
13:19 Belfast Harbour awards £25,000 to community projects
12:41 Maurice GEORGES named as new Chair of the Executive Board of Dunkerque-Port
11:38 AIDA Cruises resumes holiday voyages from July 29, 2021
10:52 OptiLink: A digital revolution in ballast water management

2021 June 11

18:07 LNG consumption as a marine fuel has almost doubled in 2020
17:31 Hapag-Lloyd to provide full transparency on vessel arrivals
17:09 MOL joins international think tank and accelerate development for carbon capture, utilization and storage
16:58 GTT obtains tank design order for two new LNG carriers from Samsung Heavy Industries
16:52 Shipping industry welcomes Nigeria’s creation of ‘Deep Blue’ to stamp out piracy in the Gulf of Guinea
16:24 Stena Line will move its Europoort-Killingholme service to Immingham
16:00 Yantar shipyard to build rescue ship of Project MPSV06M for Marine Recue Service
15:36 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg hosts introductory practical training for students
15:13 The Port of Rotterdam Authority, Customs, Fresh Produce Centre and Portbase join forces to facilitate the growth market of refrigerated products
14:25 Seanergy takes delivery of two Capesize vessels with prompt commencement of period charters
13:51 Total throughput at the ports of Bremen increases once again during Q1 4 June 2021
13:32 Roman Gorgutsa appointed as General Director of Morstroytechnology
13:28 Mitsui E&S Machinery and 22 industry players kick off studying ammonia as an alternative marine fuel
13:04 MOL and ACSL use flying drone to conduct autonomous inspection of vessel holds under non GNSS and dark environment
12:49 Port of Los Angeles becames the first port in the Western Hemisphere to process 10 million container units in a 12‑month period
12:38 Oboronlogistics receives RS certificate on safety management of cargo ship Sparta
12:14 CNES and CMA CGM sign unique partnership agreement to spawn innovative solutions for shipping, logistics and the space industry
12:01 APM Terminals continues roll-out of digital export processing at Russian terminals
11:57 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 8% in 5M’21
11:34 RS and GTT sign new cooperation agreement
11:33 Xeneta selects CLIVE Data Services’ ‘dynamic loadfactor’ data and analyses to deliver complete air cargo market intelligence
11:11 Stagnation in R&D investment creating unacceptable risk for industry zero emissions future - ICS
10:50 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 5M’2021 dropped by 15.1%
10:29 Rosneft agrees heads of terms to sell a stake in the Vostok Oil Project to a consortium of Vitol and Mercantile & Maritime
10:08 DRAX and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries sign pioneering deal towards delivery of the world’s largest negative emissions project
09:52 Throughput of Russian seaports in 5M’2021 fell by 2.7% Y-o-Y
09:40 Oil prices continue decreasing
09:23 Baltic Dry Index as of June 10
09:16 MABUX: Global bunker prices may rise slightly on June 11.
09:04 The port of Rotterdam Authority intends to build brand new port information centre
08:02 Rolls-Royce to showcase future South Korean naval power and propulsion

2021 June 10

18:45 Equinor sells its refining business in Denmark to Klesch
18:25 Rolls-Royce builds new fuel cell demonstrator to ensure electricity supplies
18:05 DNV predicts that marine finfish production in deeper waters offshore will take a 13% market share in 2050
18:00 Comprehensive programme on development of Yamal resource potential to be developed by October 2021
17:51 Contract awards for PSVs in UK
17:50 BC Ferries' fourth Island Class ferry departs Romania on Transatlantic voyage bound for B.C.
17:35 Pilbara Ports Authority posts results for May 2021
17:09 Ministry of Industry and Trade renews import substitution programme with a focus on production of components
17:00 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 23, 2021
16:45 P&O Ferrymasters builds new 10,000m2 warehouse at Genk to offer port-centric logistics solutions
16:35 Kalmar enters into Strategic Cooperation with Sichuan Port and Shipping Investment Group in China
16:15 Fincantieri to provide 8 vessels to Indonesia
15:52 Adriatic Gate terminal marks 10th year with 2M TEU milestone
15:31 Fincantieri to support Daewoo in the design of the new Korean aircraft carriers
15:13 Construction kicks off on world’s first zero-emission fast ferry
14:55 RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet conducts operational exercise in the central Pacific
14:09 5th Annual Capital Link Cyprus Shipping Forum to be held on June 17, 2021
13:32 Rosmorport pilots perform test pilotage operation for a vessel with extended dimensions
12:53 SCF’s stock market debut commended by Marine Money
12:31 Wärtsilä’s Sea traffic management system increases safety and efficiency of shipping on Croatian waters
12:24 Multipurpose Reloading Complex boosts expenses for implementation of its environmental programme
12:01 ABS publishes detailed U.S Offshore Wind Insight