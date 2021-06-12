2021 June 12 16:09

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines unveils brand new sailings aboard new ships Bolette and Borealis in 2022

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has unveiled 16 brand new sailings aboard new ships Bolette and Borealis departing in early 2022.

The new cruises include a 34-night sailing to the Caribbean and a 15-night Mediterranean discovery, as well as sailings closer to home with a five-night scenic Ireland sailing and a two-night ‘no port’ short break. Also included are scenic sailings to the Norwegian fjords, opportunities to witness the Northern Lights and voyages to the Canary Islands or Iceland, to name a few.



Durations range from two to 38 nights, with departures available from Southampton and Liverpool.



In addition, guests can choose between a free all inclusive drinks package or up to £250 per person to spend on board.



Clare Ward, Director of Product and Customer Service at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said:



“Now, more than ever, people are dreaming of their holidays and yearning to get their travels booked in for 2022, and we have been working closely with our destination partners and the UK government when it comes to our future itineraries.



“Our journey planners have worked exceptionally hard in curating these new sailings, placing as much focus on the joy of the journey as the destinations themselves.



“Whether you want to explore the streets within the historic city walls of Dubrovnik, seek out the Northern Lights in Norway or gain an insight into many ancient civilisations on a longer voyage to the Caribbean and the Americas, there is sure to be a cruise to suit you.



“These sailings will also be a great opportunity for us to showcase our new ships, which is why we are pleased to offer an all inclusive drinks package or on board spending credit, to help our guests make the most of the many newly-refurbished bars, lounges and facilities on board.



“We can’t wait to welcome guests, both new and returning, on board for these new sailings in 2022.”

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is offering ‘risk-free deposits’ on all new bookings for 2021, 2022 and 2023 as part of its Plain Sailing Guarantee. This means that guests can have peace of mind that they can move their deposit to any other cruise within 12 months of their original sailing, so long as it’s before the final balance has been paid. All guests can also have a ‘no quibbles refund’ should Fred. Olsen need to cancel their cruise.