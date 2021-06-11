  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 June 11 16:52

    Shipping industry welcomes Nigeria’s creation of ‘Deep Blue’ to stamp out piracy in the Gulf of Guinea

    The Round Table of Shipowner Associations and OCIMF have expressed their full support for the launch of Nigeria’s Deep Blue Project, the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) says in a press release.

    Nigeria has today announced a significant investment in military and law enforcement infrastructure to secure its maritime domain as part of a stepping up of actions to address the ongoing piracy issue in the Gulf of Guinea. Managed by the Nigerian Maritime Safety Agency (NIMASA), the multi-agency project will significantly increase maritime security in the region, an area blighted by piracy, armed robbery, and other maritime crimes.

    A central command and control centre based in Lagos will oversee a network of integrated assets including two special mission vessels, two special mission long- range aircraft, 17 fast-response vessels capable of speeds of 50 knots, three helicopters, and four airborne drones, providing 24/7 cover for the region.  These complement the Yaounde ICC structure offering real capability to both Nigeria and the region.

    It is the hope of the industry organisations that Deep Blue, coordinated with other navies and programmes through the mechanism of the GOG – Maritime Collaboration Forum/SHADE, will seriously impact on the ability of pirate groups to prey on merchant shipping.

    Guy Platten, ICS Secretary General said, “The Deep Blue Project can be a game-changer in the fight against piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, and we congratulate Nigeria in launching the project despite the significant difficulties presented by COVID.”

    “We look forward to continuing our close cooperation with NIMASA and the Nigerian Navy to realise our shared vision of a region free from the threat of piracy and armed robbery.”

    David Loosley, BIMCO Secretary General, said “Deep Blue becoming operational represents a significant opportunity to expand law and order at sea in cooperation with international forces in the area. We look forward to seeing Nigeria make the best of these assets to the benefit of Nigeria, it’s citizens and economy, and of course the seafarers from all over the world going about their daily business in the Gulf of Guinea.”

    Katharina Stanzel, Managing Director of INTERTANKO, said: “INTERTANKO believes that the launch of the Deep Blue Project is a tangible demonstration that the tide has turned against the scourge of piracy. This project has the potential to greatly contribute to seafarers being once again able to carry out their duties without fear for their safety.

    “We thank the Nigerian authorities for recognising the issue and putting these measures in place – all within the constraints of the ongoing Covid-19 situation.”

    Kostas Gkonis, Secretary General of INTERCARGO, said “Along with our sincere congratulations to the Nigerian authorities on the launch of this important initiative, on behalf of the dry bulk shipping sector, we very much anticipate that the Deep Blue Project will make a significant impact in reducing piracy and armed robbery, protecting seafarers, ships, and the essential trade that serves the peoples of countries in the region.”

    Robert Drysdale, Managing Director of OCIMF, said “the launch of the Deep Blue Project marks a milestone of delivering state of the art, multi-faceted, maritime capability.  It presents a great opportunity to protect seafarers and the maritime domain.  The collaborative approach by all stakeholders to deliver Deep Blue is commendable and proves what can be achieved when all work together.  OCIMF congratulates Nigerian authorities and welcomes this historical moment, Deep Blue will benefit, Nigeria, the region and all those who trade in the Gulf of Guinea waters.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 June 11

18:07 LNG consumption as a marine fuel has almost doubled in 2020
17:31 Hapag-Lloyd to provide full transparency on vessel arrivals
17:09 MOL joins international think tank and accelerate development for carbon capture, utilization and storage
16:58 GTT obtains tank design order for two new LNG carriers from Samsung Heavy Industries
16:52 Shipping industry welcomes Nigeria’s creation of ‘Deep Blue’ to stamp out piracy in the Gulf of Guinea
16:24 Stena Line will move its Europoort-Killingholme service to Immingham
16:00 Yantar shipyard to build rescue ship of Project MPSV06M for Marine Recue Service
15:36 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg hosts introductory practical training for students
15:13 The Port of Rotterdam Authority, Customs, Fresh Produce Centre and Portbase join forces to facilitate the growth market of refrigerated products
14:25 Seanergy takes delivery of two Capesize vessels with prompt commencement of period charters
13:51 Total throughput at the ports of Bremen increases once again during Q1 4 June 2021
13:32 Roman Gorgutsa appointed as General Director of Morstroytechnology
13:28 Mitsui E&S Machinery and 22 industry players kick off studying ammonia as an alternative marine fuel
13:04 MOL and ACSL use flying drone to conduct autonomous inspection of vessel holds under non GNSS and dark environment
12:49 Port of Los Angeles becames the first port in the Western Hemisphere to process 10 million container units in a 12‑month period
12:38 Oboronlogistics receives RS certificate on safety management of cargo ship Sparta
12:14 CNES and CMA CGM sign unique partnership agreement to spawn innovative solutions for shipping, logistics and the space industry
12:01 APM Terminals continues roll-out of digital export processing at Russian terminals
11:57 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 8% in 5M’21
11:34 RS and GTT sign new cooperation agreement
11:33 Xeneta selects CLIVE Data Services’ ‘dynamic loadfactor’ data and analyses to deliver complete air cargo market intelligence
11:11 Stagnation in R&D investment creating unacceptable risk for industry zero emissions future - ICS
10:50 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 5M’2021 dropped by 15.1%
10:29 Rosneft agrees heads of terms to sell a stake in the Vostok Oil Project to a consortium of Vitol and Mercantile & Maritime
10:08 DRAX and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries sign pioneering deal towards delivery of the world’s largest negative emissions project
09:52 Throughput of Russian seaports in 5M’2021 fell by 2.7% Y-o-Y
09:40 Oil prices continue decreasing
09:23 Baltic Dry Index as of June 10
09:16 MABUX: Global bunker prices may rise slightly on June 11.
09:04 The port of Rotterdam Authority intends to build brand new port information centre
08:02 Rolls-Royce to showcase future South Korean naval power and propulsion

2021 June 10

18:45 Equinor sells its refining business in Denmark to Klesch
18:25 Rolls-Royce builds new fuel cell demonstrator to ensure electricity supplies
18:05 DNV predicts that marine finfish production in deeper waters offshore will take a 13% market share in 2050
18:00 Comprehensive programme on development of Yamal resource potential to be developed by October 2021
17:51 Contract awards for PSVs in UK
17:50 BC Ferries' fourth Island Class ferry departs Romania on Transatlantic voyage bound for B.C.
17:35 Pilbara Ports Authority posts results for May 2021
17:09 Ministry of Industry and Trade renews import substitution programme with a focus on production of components
17:00 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 23, 2021
16:45 P&O Ferrymasters builds new 10,000m2 warehouse at Genk to offer port-centric logistics solutions
16:35 Kalmar enters into Strategic Cooperation with Sichuan Port and Shipping Investment Group in China
16:15 Fincantieri to provide 8 vessels to Indonesia
15:52 Adriatic Gate terminal marks 10th year with 2M TEU milestone
15:31 Fincantieri to support Daewoo in the design of the new Korean aircraft carriers
15:13 Construction kicks off on world’s first zero-emission fast ferry
14:55 RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet conducts operational exercise in the central Pacific
14:09 5th Annual Capital Link Cyprus Shipping Forum to be held on June 17, 2021
13:32 Rosmorport pilots perform test pilotage operation for a vessel with extended dimensions
12:53 SCF’s stock market debut commended by Marine Money
12:31 Wärtsilä’s Sea traffic management system increases safety and efficiency of shipping on Croatian waters
12:24 Multipurpose Reloading Complex boosts expenses for implementation of its environmental programme
12:01 ABS publishes detailed U.S Offshore Wind Insight
11:50 Huntington Ingalls Industries wins planning yard contract worth a potential $724 million
11:30 BIMCO members invited to share experiences in Ballast Water Management
11:00 GTT is ranked first in the INPI's list of ETI patent applicants
10:25 Infocus International announces online training on LNG Supply, Demand, Pricing & Trading
10:20 Global Ship Lease announces agreement to acquire 12 containerships
10:02 Registration open for Mastering Clean Hydrogen live online masterclass
10:02 Austal USA awarded US$44 million contract to develop autonomous capability in Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) 13