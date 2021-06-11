2021 June 11 16:24

Stena Line will move its Europoort-Killingholme service to Immingham

ABP says Stena Line has been reviewing the operations for its North Sea Ro-Ro route Europoort-Killingholme following the increased market demand of unaccompanied freight. The company needs to expand terminal capacity for its customers on the Europoort Ro-Ro service on the Humber, and this cannot be catered for in the current port location in Killingholme.

As a result, Stena Line will move its Europoort Ro-Ro service from Killingholme to the nearby Port of Immingham commencing 1st January 2022, where Stena Line will be able to offer increased terminal capacity and be a service provider of both terminal and shipping operations to the company’s freight customers.

The move of the Europoort Ro-Ro service to Immingham will be as seamless as possible and will not delay or result in any cancellation of services for Stena Line’s customers.

Stena Line’s other North Sea route on the Humber, the Hoek van Holland-Killingholme Ro-Pax service, will remain and continue in Killingholme.

ABP Humber Director Simon Bird commented “We are delighted to welcome Stena to the growing list of customers choosing to benefit from the range of services and infrastructure the Port of Immingham offers for moving trade in and out of the UK. Over the last year, we have seen the Container Terminal in the Port of Immingham expand rapidly with six new destinations from three new customers calling regularly at the Port, and Stena’s decision is a further boost to the strong roll-on-roll-off business at the port.

“When added to the news of the new Freeport status for the Humber, we believe these are very exciting times for ABP in the Humber.”

The Port of Immingham is the UK’s largest port by cargo tonnage and is owned by Associated British Ports (ABP). Together with ABP’s other ports on the Humber, Immingham is part of the UK’s leading port complex, an unparalleled gateway for the trade connecting businesses across the UK, Europe, and beyond.

Stena Line is one of Europe's leading ferry companies with 37 vessels and 17 ferry routes in Northern Europe. Stena Line started operating the North Sea in 1989 and is currently operating 3.800 yearly sailings on 4 routes with RoPax and RoRo vessels between the Netherlands and the UK, also referred to as the “Motorways of the Sea”. Stena Line is part of the Stena AB Group. The company is family-owned, was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Gothenburg.