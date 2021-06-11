2021 June 11 16:00

Yantar shipyard to build rescue ship of Project MPSV06M for Marine Recue Service

Image source: Marine Engineering Bureau

Kaliningrad, Russia based Baltic Shipyard Yantar (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) has won a competition for construction of a 7MW multifunction salvage vessel of Project MPSV06M, says the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) referring to the State Customer Directorate.



The results of the competition were published by the Unified Information System on 10 June 2021.

The ship designed by Marine Engineering Bureau will be built for Marine Recue Service.



Two ships of that design, the Beringov Proliv and the Murman, are already being operated by Marine Recue Service with one more ship under construction at Amursky shipyard.



Yantar will build the first ship of Project MPSV06 that has underwent modernization.



Project MPSV06M meets the 2021 RS Rules and the Polar Code. It features the enhanced capacity of the cargo crane that can now operate in stormy weather.



Multi-purpose MPSV06M salvage icebreaker vessel has Icebreaker 6 class and unrestricted area of navigation; she has ice-breaker stem and cruiser aft end, enlarged double-tier forecastle and living quarters located fore. There are also a diesel-electric power station with ER located in the middle part of hull, two full-circle rudder propellers and bow thrusters. The helicopter landing platform is located on the fore part of ship.

Thanks to her equipment the ship can participate in fire-fighting operations, combating oil spills, search and rescue operations, emergency towing even in extreme weather conditions while her onboard hospital facilities enable the medical treatment of people who have been saved.

The ship will be able to perform icebreaking operations in port water areas and in freezing non-Arctic seas with ice thickness of up to 1.5 meters, provide assistance in fire combating on floating objects and coastal ones accessible from seaside, conduct investigation of sea floor and damaged objects when depth is less than 1000 meters. The ship can operate in the Northern Sea Route waters.

Kaliningrad-based Baltic Shipbuilding Plant “Yantar” (Yantar Shipyard) was founded on July 8, 1945 on the basis of a Koenigsberg unit of German’s Schichau Werft. Yantar Shipyard specializes in building and repair of warships and civil boats. Throughout the years the Shipyard has built 160 warships and more than 500 merchant vessels. The Russian Government holds majority stake in the shipbuilding firm through Western Center of Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation.