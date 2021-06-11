2021 June 11 13:32

Roman Gorgutsa appointed as General Director of Morstroytechnology

Morstroytechnology LLC says Roman Gorgutsa has been appointed General Director of the company at the general meeting of shareholders.



In 2003, Roman Gorgutsa graduated from Saint-Petersburg State University of Water Communications with specialization in Hydraulic and Civil Engineering. In 2006, pass Ph.D. in Engineering defense. Roman Gorgutsa joined the company in 2006 as a Senior Engineer. From 2008 – Chef Project Engineer, from 2013 - Chef Engineer of the company. In 2019, appointed as Deputy General Director, in January 2021 – Executive Director.



Roman Gorgutsa has an extensive experience in project design and implementation.



At his new position Roman Gorgutsa replaces Mikhail Nikolayevsky who had been heading the company from its foundation.



Mikhail Nikolayevsky has expressed his confidence of the company’s future success under the management of the new General Director.



Morstroytechnology (Marine Construction and Technology) LLC is a research and design engineering specialist in the field of marine transport, working principally on sea-ports and terminals, hydrotechnical facilities and installations, multi-function logistics centres and other transport infrastructure.