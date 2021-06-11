2021 June 11 13:51

Total throughput at the ports of Bremen increases once again during Q1 4 June 2021

Despite the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the ports of Bremen succeeded in raising total throughput by 3.1 per cent year-on-year to 17,482 million tons during the first three months of this year, according to the company's release. The Facts & Figures 2020 published by the Senator for Science and Ports and the port management company bremenports present the trends at the ports of Bremen over the past year.

Facts, figures and even more figures, plus reliable statistics: the newly published Facts & Figures 2020 provides information about the efficient performance at the ports of Bremen.

• In terms of container throughput, trade with China overtook the USA for the first time in 2020.

• The number of mega container vessels with a draught of more than 13.50 metres continues to rise

• The railway also plays an increasingly important role in the transport of containerised freight and accounts for a share of almost 50 per cent.

These are just three facts from the wide range of data compiled by the Senator for Science and Ports and bremenports and presented in Facts & Figures 2020.

While China, Russia and Norway hold the top 3 places in terms of import, the USA remains the undisputed No. 1 partner for export trade, ranking far ahead of China and Belgium.

A total of 5978 ships were dispatched at the quays of Bremen’s ports: this figure breaks down into 2359 container vessels, 1295 general cargo vessels and 1091 ro-ro vessels/car carriers.