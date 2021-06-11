2021 June 11 14:25

Seanergy takes delivery of two Capesize vessels with prompt commencement of period charters

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. reported the delivery of two previously-announced Capesize vessel acquisitions, according to the company's release. The first vessel is a 181,709 dwt Capesize bulk carrier, built in 2010 by Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Japan, which was renamed M/V Patriotship, and the second is a 176,925 dwt Capesize bulk carrier, built in 2006 by Namura Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Japan, which was renamed M/V Tradership.

Taking advantage of the strong market conditions, Seanergy fixed the M/V Patriotship proactively at $31,000 per day for a period employment of 12 to 18 months with a major European cargo operator. Additionally, the M/V Tradership has been fixed for a period employment of 11 to 15 months with a major South Korean industrial company at an index-linked rate based on the Baltic Capesize Index. Both time charters are expected to commence promptly, upon finalization of the customary handover process.

Moreover, the Company is in advanced discussions with a leading Asian financial institution to finance part of the acquisition price of the M/V Patriotship through a sale and leaseback structure at competitive terms.



About Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of Capesize vessels. On a fully-delivered basis, the Company's operating fleet will consist of 16 Capesize vessels with an average age of 11.8 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 2,823,878 dwt.

The Company is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Glyfada, Greece. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “SHIP”, its Class A warrants under “SHIPW” and its Class B warrants under “SHIPZ”.