2021 June 11 12:38

Oboronlogistics receives RS certificate on safety management of cargo ship Sparta

On June 8, 2021, Oboronlogistics LLC received a certificate from the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RMRS) on safety management on the vessel Sparta. The document was issued on the basis of the provisions of the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea 1974, Oboronlogistics says in a press release.

Based on the results of the inspection carried out in the port of Novorossiysk, the RMRS confirmed that the ship's safety management system (SMS) complies with the requirements of the International Code for the Management of Safe Operation of Ships and Pollution Prevention (ISM Code).



The universal cargo ship Sparta of the RO-RO/LO-LO class can transport any type of cargo for various purposes. The ship has holds, cargo decks for rolling equipment, and decks for containers. Ship cranes with a lifting capacity of 240 tons each and a stern cargo ramp allows cargo handling in a vertical and horizontal way. With a maximum load Sparta is ready to transfer more than 6,500 tons.



Sparta has a modern ballast water treatment system, which reduces the risks of environmental pollution and allows you to avoid additional procedures for replacing ballast water on the way. The innovative silicone-based paint coating, in addition to high-quality protection of the body from fouling, significantly reduces the resistance to movement and reduces fuel consumption by 5 to 12%.



Currently, the vessel is involved in the regular transportation of various equipment, materials and construction equipment to the Syrian Arab Republic and agricultural products in the opposite direction. The transportation is the result of joint work of Russian and Syrian companies aimed at implementing agreements in the field of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.