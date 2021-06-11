2021 June 11 11:57

Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 8% in 5M’21

Image source: Russian Railways

Coal accounted for 51.6% of cargo bound for ports in the North-West region

Russian Railways says that loading of Russia’s export cargo bound for domestic ports totaled 148.2 million tonnes in January-May 2021, up 8%, year-on-year.



In the reporting period, loading of export cargo to the ports of the North-West Region totaled about 59.9 million tonnes (+7.8%), to the port of the Southern Region – about 38.8 million tonnes (+18.4%), to the port of the Far East Region – 49.5 million tonnes (+8.9%).



Coal accounted for 51.6%, oil cargo – 22.8%, ferrous metal – 7%, fertilizers – 5.8%, grain – 2.7%.



In the reporting period, loading of export coal grew by 16.1% to some 76.4 million tonnes including about 41.2 million tonnes of coal bound for the Far East ports (+8.9%), about 23.7 million tonnes - for the North-West ports (+11.1%), over 11.5 million tonnes - for the southern ports (up 1.8 times).