2021 June 11 11:33

Xeneta selects CLIVE Data Services’ ‘dynamic loadfactor’ data and analyses to deliver complete air cargo market intelligence

Xeneta, the leading ocean and air freight rate benchmarking platform and container shipping index, announces the integration of CLIVE Data Services’ ‘dynamic loadfactor’ data and analyses to deliver a ‘full picture’ of air cargo market performance, according to the company's release.



Xeneta says the addition of CLIVE’s first-to-market weekly and monthly data will help users make sense of the increasingly complex and volatile air freight sector.



CLIVE Data Services’ ‘dynamic loadfactor’ challenges the industry’s traditional methodology of measuring load factor based purely on weight utilization, which, it says, can present a misleading picture of how full flights are. Based on the fact that flights nearly always ‘cube out’ before they ‘weigh out’, CLIVE’s analyses considers both the volume and weight perspectives of cargo flown and capacity available, presenting the most accurate update of cargo demand and how airlines are performing.



Xeneta’s platform aggregates shipper data - from leading names such as ABB, Electrolux, Continental, Unilever, Nestle, and L’Oréal, among others - to deliver unparalleled insights into over 40,000 airport-to-airport combinations, with almost three million contracted rates. The platform allows users to assess long and short-term rates, as well as a combination of both, to identify and understand the very latest trends and tailor procurement strategy.



In addition to its air freight market services, Xeneta is also the world’s leading benchmarking and analytics platform for ocean freight rates. The Oslo-headquartered business offers intelligence gleaned from approximately 280 million contracted container freight rates, covering over 160,000 global trade routes.



About Xeneta

Xeneta is the leading ocean freight rate benchmarking and market intelligence platform transforming the shipping and logistics industry. Xeneta’s powerful reporting and analytics platform provides liner-shipping stakeholders the data they need to understand current and historical market behaviour – reporting live on market average and low/high movements for both short and long-term contracts. Xeneta’s data is comprised of over 280 million contracted container and air freight rates and covers over 160,000 global trade routes. Xeneta is a privately held company with headquarters in Oslo, Norway and regional offices in New York and Hamburg.