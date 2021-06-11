2021 June 11 10:50

Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 5M’2021 dropped by 15.1%

Image source: Port of Riga



In January-May 2021, the Freeport of Riga (Latvia) handled 8.54 million tonnes of cargo (-15.1%, year-on-year). According to the port’s statistics, handing of grain increased by 53% to 1,231,200 tonnes, coal and coke handling fell by 88.7% to 175,900 tonnes, chemicals – down 15.9% to 493,800 tonnes, ore – up down 4.4% to 270,600 tonnes, wood pellets – down 0.6% to 927,800 tonnes, wood chips – down 36.7% to 362,600 tonnes, sawn timber – up over two-fold to 218,200 tonnes, oil products – down 16.5% to 952,500 tonnes, timber – up 20.2% to 1,051,500 tonnes.

The Port’s container throughput fell by 9.8% to 171,633 TEU.

No passengers were serviced in the port in the reported period.



Freeport of Riga lies on both banks of the River Daugava covering 6.3 hectares. The port’s berth length is 13,800 meters, maximum draft at the berths is 12.2 meters. Up to 80% of the Freeport of Riga cargo turnover is made up of transit cargoes forwarded to or received from the CIS countries. In 2020, the port handled 23.7 million tonnes of cargo.