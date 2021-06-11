  The version for the print
  2021 June 11 09:52

    Throughput of Russian seaports in 5M’2021 fell by 2.7% Y-o-Y

    Image source: FSUE Rosmorport
    The decrease should be mainly attributed to the fall of liquid bulk cargo handling

    In January-May 2021, Russian seaports handled 340.55 million tonnes of cargo, down 2.7% year-on-year, says the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

    The decrease should be mainly attributed to the 9.7-pct fall of liquid bulk cargo handling to 175.18 million tonnes. Meanwhile handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 6.1% to 165.7 million tonnes.

    Throughput of seaports in the Arctic Basin fell by 5.7% to 38.72 million tonnes including 10.98 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-8.2%) and 27.74 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-4.7%).

    Throughput of seaports in the Baltic Basin fell by 6.2% to 102.30 million tonnes including 47.42 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+5.7%) and 54.88 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-14.5%).

    Throughput of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin fell by 3.1% to 102.62 million tonnes including 43.76 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+6.1%) and 58.86 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-9%).

    Rosmorrechflot says the steepest fall was registered in the Caspian Basin – by 11.5% to 1.1 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-29.8%) and 1.99 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-3.4%).

    Throughput of seaports in the Far East Basin rose by 3.7% to 93.82 million tonnes including 62.11 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+10.4%) and 31.71 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-7.3%).

