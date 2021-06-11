2021 June 11 09:16

MABUX: Global bunker prices may rise slightly on June 11.

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) turned into slight upward trend again on June 10:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 439.52 (-2.18)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 543.92 (-5.58)

MGO - USD/MT – 630.87 (-2.94)



MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index, - the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region, decreased slightly on June 11: 634.51 USD/MT (-1.09 USD). MABUX LNG Bunker Index exceeds the cost of MGO LS in the port of Rotterdam by 66.51 USD (568 USD/MT as of 10 June), the difference in price increased by 6 USD compared to 10 June. More LNG bunker indices are available at www.mabux.com.



As of June 10, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel remained undervalued in all selected ports: from minus $ 28 per Houston (minus $ 26 a day earlier) to minus $ 45 (minus $ 37) in Rotterdam and minus $ 56 (minus $ 47) in Singapore. The most significant change in MBP / DBP Index margins re-registered in Rotterdam (plus $ 8) and Singapore (plus $ 9).



VLSFO, according to MABUX DBP Index, was also underestimated in all ports on June 10 ranging from minus $ 10 in Houston (minus $ 4 the day before) and minus $ 27 (minus $ 22) in Rotterdam to minus $ 42 (unchanged) in Fujairah and minus $ 53 ($ 43) in Singapore. Overall, the undercharge ratios have risen by $ 5- $ 10.



On June 10, MABUX DBP Index also registered the underpricing of MGO LS in all selected ports, ranging from minus $ 24 (unchanged) in Houston to minus $ 49 (minus $ 38) in Rotterdam, minus $ 54 (minus $ 51) in Singapore and minus $ 59 (minus $ 48) in Fujairah. The most significant change of the MBP / DBP Index was recorded in Rotterdam and Fujairah (up $ 11 in both ports).



We expect global bunker prices may rise slightly today: 380 HSFO - plus 1-2 USD/MT, VLSFO – plus 1-3 USD/MT, MGO LS – plus 2-4 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com