    MABUX: Global bunker prices may rise slightly on June 11.

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) turned into slight upward trend again on June 10:

    380 HSFO - USD/MT – 439.52 (-2.18)
    VLSFO - USD/MT – 543.92 (-5.58)
    MGO - USD/MT – 630.87 (-2.94)

    MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index, - the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region, decreased slightly on June 11: 634.51 USD/MT (-1.09 USD). MABUX LNG Bunker Index exceeds the cost of MGO LS in the port of Rotterdam by 66.51 USD (568 USD/MT as of 10 June), the difference in price increased by 6 USD compared to 10 June. More LNG bunker indices are available at www.mabux.com.

    As of June 10, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel remained undervalued in all selected ports: from minus $ 28 per Houston (minus $ 26 a day earlier) to minus $ 45 (minus $ 37) in Rotterdam and minus $ 56 (minus $ 47) in Singapore. The most significant change in MBP / DBP Index margins re-registered in Rotterdam (plus $ 8) and Singapore (plus $ 9).

    VLSFO, according to MABUX DBP Index, was also underestimated in all ports on June 10 ranging from minus $ 10 in Houston (minus $ 4 the day before) and minus $ 27 (minus $ 22) in Rotterdam to minus $ 42 (unchanged) in Fujairah and minus $ 53 ($ 43) in Singapore. Overall, the undercharge ratios have risen by $ 5- $ 10.

    On June 10, MABUX DBP Index also registered the underpricing of MGO LS in all selected ports, ranging from minus $ 24 (unchanged) in Houston to minus $ 49 (minus $ 38) in Rotterdam, minus $ 54 (minus $ 51) in Singapore and minus $ 59 (minus $ 48) in Fujairah. The most significant change of the MBP / DBP Index was recorded in Rotterdam and Fujairah (up $ 11 in both ports).

    We expect global bunker prices may rise slightly today: 380 HSFO - plus 1-2   USD/MT, VLSFO – plus 1-3 USD/MT, MGO LS – plus 2-4 USD/MT.

    Source: www.mabux.com

2021 June 11

10:50 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 5M’2021 dropped by 15.1%
10:29 Rosneft agrees heads of terms to sell a stake in the Vostok Oil Project to a consortium of Vitol and Mercantile & Maritime
10:08 DRAX and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries sign pioneering deal towards delivery of the world’s largest negative emissions project
09:52 Throughput of Russian seaports in 5M’2021 fell by 2.7% Y-o-Y
09:40 Oil prices continue decreasing
09:23 Baltic Dry Index as of June 10
09:16 MABUX: Global bunker prices may rise slightly on June 11.
09:04 The port of Rotterdam Authority intends to build brand new port information centre
08:02 Rolls-Royce to showcase future South Korean naval power and propulsion

2021 June 10

18:45 Equinor sells its refining business in Denmark to Klesch
18:25 Rolls-Royce builds new fuel cell demonstrator to ensure electricity supplies
18:05 DNV predicts that marine finfish production in deeper waters offshore will take a 13% market share in 2050
18:00 Comprehensive programme on development of Yamal resource potential to be developed by October 2021
17:51 Contract awards for PSVs in UK
17:50 BC Ferries' fourth Island Class ferry departs Romania on Transatlantic voyage bound for B.C.
17:35 Pilbara Ports Authority posts results for May 2021
17:09 Ministry of Industry and Trade renews import substitution programme with a focus on production of components
17:00 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 23, 2021
16:45 P&O Ferrymasters builds new 10,000m2 warehouse at Genk to offer port-centric logistics solutions
16:35 Kalmar enters into Strategic Cooperation with Sichuan Port and Shipping Investment Group in China
16:15 Fincantieri to provide 8 vessels to Indonesia
15:52 Adriatic Gate terminal marks 10th year with 2M TEU milestone
15:31 Fincantieri to support Daewoo in the design of the new Korean aircraft carriers
15:13 Construction kicks off on world’s first zero-emission fast ferry
14:55 RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet conducts operational exercise in the central Pacific
14:09 5th Annual Capital Link Cyprus Shipping Forum to be held on June 17, 2021
13:32 Rosmorport pilots perform test pilotage operation for a vessel with extended dimensions
12:53 SCF’s stock market debut commended by Marine Money
12:31 Wärtsilä’s Sea traffic management system increases safety and efficiency of shipping on Croatian waters
12:24 Multipurpose Reloading Complex boosts expenses for implementation of its environmental programme
12:01 ABS publishes detailed U.S Offshore Wind Insight
11:50 Huntington Ingalls Industries wins planning yard contract worth a potential $724 million
11:30 BIMCO members invited to share experiences in Ballast Water Management
11:00 GTT is ranked first in the INPI's list of ETI patent applicants
10:25 Infocus International announces online training on LNG Supply, Demand, Pricing & Trading
10:20 Global Ship Lease announces agreement to acquire 12 containerships
10:02 Registration open for Mastering Clean Hydrogen live online masterclass
10:02 Austal USA awarded US$44 million contract to develop autonomous capability in Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) 13
09:39 Oil prices decrease due to US reserves growth
09:33 CMA CGM to reshuffle SAFRAN service connecting North Europe with East Coast South America
09:20 Baltic Dry Index as of June 9
08:54 MABUX: No drastic changes are expected on global bunker market on June 10

2021 June 9

21:38 Which actions can fuel the industry: The 7th International LNG Congress Summary
18:03 BPA: Q1 trade stats lift lid on Brexit impact
17:51 Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after A.M. Gorky to build multifunction salvage vessel of Project MPSV07 for Marine Recue Service
17:39 Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping embarks on simulation of dual-fuel engines operation
17:16 UK Ports looking at new business opportunities post pandemic
16:54 Jonathan Graham appointed Managing Director of APM Terminals Liberia
16:30 Professional Development Programmes Institute of Admiral Makarov University participates in the work of IMO’s Facilitation Committee
16:05 ICTSI Foundation partners with RiverRecycle for sustainable Pasig River cleaning project
15:52 Crowley becomes first U.S. ship operator to join the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative
15:21 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company strengthens its handling equipment fleet
15:18 Novel propulsion arrangement by Wärtsilä and RINA can deliver immediate benefits
14:57 Global Ports North-West marine terminals launch paperless export processing
14:34 bound4blue installs its eSAIL® system on the “Balueiro Segundo”
14:12 ABB Decoded: Celebrating 30 years of Azipod® electric propulsion
13:45 Klaipėda LNG terminal to be used by an energy giant
13:20 The Grimaldi Group takes delivery of the Grande California
12:56 Vladas Motiejūnas assumes position of Klaipeda State Seaport Harbour Master
12:33 Sibanthracite shipped over 650,000 tonnes of metallurgical coal using large-capacity vessels