  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 June 11 10:08

    DRAX and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries sign pioneering deal towards delivery of the world’s largest negative emissions project

    Drax Group and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd., part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, have agreed a long-term contract for Drax to use its carbon capture technology, the Advanced KM CDR processTM, in what would be the largest deployment of negative emissions in power generation anywhere in the world, according to the company's release.

    The contract, which combines UK innovation and world-leading Japanese technology, will see Drax license MHI’s unique carbon capture solvent, KS-21TM, to capture CO2 at its power station near Selby, North Yorkshire.

    Drax is already the largest decarbonisation project in Europe, having converted its power station to use sustainable biomass instead of coal, reducing its emissions by more than 85%. By deploying BECCS technology, Drax aims to go further - becoming carbon negative by 2030. The first BECCS unit at Drax could be operational as soon as 2027, supporting thousands of jobs across the North of England as soon as 2024, and capturing and storing at least 8 million tonnes of CO2 a year by 2030.

    Drax is the first company to sign a contract to deploy carbon capture technology at scale in the UK. The project combines MHI’s proven and world-leading technology with offshore geological storage under the North Sea, helping the UK achieve its target to cut carbon emissions by 78% by 2035 and demonstrates global climate leadership ahead this weekend’s G7 in Cornwall and of COP26 in Glasgow in November.

    As part of the agreement, MHI plans to locate its core CCS team at the company’s European headquarters in London and explore additional employment opportunities in the UK in future. MHI is also looking at ways to strengthen its supply chain, including the potential production of its proprietary solvent in the UK.

    Drax has already successfully trialled MHI’s carbon capture technology in a pilot that started in 2020 to test two of MHI’s proprietary solvents (KS-1TM and KS-21TM).

    With an effective negative emissions policy and investment framework from the government, BECCS could be deployed at Drax as soon as 2027 - delivering the UK’s largest carbon capture project and permanently removing millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere each year.

    Drax has already kickstarted the planning process to deploy BECCS at its power station in North Yorkshire - if successful, work could get underway to build BECCS at Drax as soon as 2024, with the creation of thousands of jobs.

    Drax aims to deploy BECCS on two of its biomass generating units by 2030 capturing and permanently storing up to eight million tonnes of CO2 a year - a significant proportion of the negative emissions the Climate Change Committee says are needed in order for the UK to reach its climate targets.

    No investment decision has yet been taken and development remains subject to the UK government introducing the right regulatory framework.

    Drax announced it was working on a pilot project with MHI last year to test the suitability of MHI’s carbon capture technology for use with biomass flue gases at Drax

    MHI, together with Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. (KEPCO) started the development of KM CDR Process™ (Kansai-Mitsubishi Carbon Dioxide Removal Process), a post-combustion carbon capture technology, in 1990. As of May 2021, MHI has delivered a total of 13 commercial plants with the KM CDR Process™, with two commercial plants currently under construction, making it a global leader in carbon capture technology deployment. Two more plants are currently under construction.

    The Advanced KM CDR ProcessTM, developed by MHIENG in collaboration with KEPCO, will use a new proprietary solvent, called KS-21TM. Compared to the earlier KS-1TM solvent, which has been adopted at 13 commercial plants delivered by MHIENG, KS-21TM has a number of advantageous properties, such as lower volatility and greater stability against degradation. The newer solvent is also expected to enable reduced running costs and other economic benefits.

    A recent report by leading energy consultancy Baringa, commissioned by Drax, found that that without BECCS at Drax Power Station the energy system would incur additional costs of around £4.5bn to achieve the UK Government’s fifth carbon budget in 2028 to 2032 - making decarbonisation more difficult and significantly more expensive.

    Drax is a founding member of the Zero Carbon Humber initiative which aims to deploy green technologies including BECCS, Hydrogen and industrial CCS to decarbonise the UK’s most carbon intensive industrial cluster.

    The Northern Endurance Partnership is leading on the deployment of the transport and storage infrastructure needed to permanently lock away the carbon dioxide emissions from industrial emitters in the Humber and Teesside regions.

    About Drax

    Drax Group’s purpose is to enable a zero carbon, lower cost energy future and in 2019 announced a world-leading ambition to be carbon negative by 2030, using Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS) technology.
    Its 3,400 employees operate across three principal areas of activity - electricity generation, electricity sales to business customers and compressed wood pellet production and supply to third parties.

    About MHI Group

    Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world’s leading industrial groups, spanning energy, logistics & infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world.

Другие новости по темам: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Drax  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 June 11

10:50 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 5M’2021 dropped by 15.1%
10:29 Rosneft agrees heads of terms to sell a stake in the Vostok Oil Project to a consortium of Vitol and Mercantile & Maritime
10:08 DRAX and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries sign pioneering deal towards delivery of the world’s largest negative emissions project
09:52 Throughput of Russian seaports in 5M’2021 fell by 2.7% Y-o-Y
09:40 Oil prices continue decreasing
09:23 Baltic Dry Index as of June 10
09:16 MABUX: Global bunker prices may rise slightly on June 11.
09:04 The port of Rotterdam Authority intends to build brand new port information centre
08:02 Rolls-Royce to showcase future South Korean naval power and propulsion

2021 June 10

18:45 Equinor sells its refining business in Denmark to Klesch
18:25 Rolls-Royce builds new fuel cell demonstrator to ensure electricity supplies
18:05 DNV predicts that marine finfish production in deeper waters offshore will take a 13% market share in 2050
18:00 Comprehensive programme on development of Yamal resource potential to be developed by October 2021
17:51 Contract awards for PSVs in UK
17:50 BC Ferries' fourth Island Class ferry departs Romania on Transatlantic voyage bound for B.C.
17:35 Pilbara Ports Authority posts results for May 2021
17:09 Ministry of Industry and Trade renews import substitution programme with a focus on production of components
17:00 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 23, 2021
16:45 P&O Ferrymasters builds new 10,000m2 warehouse at Genk to offer port-centric logistics solutions
16:35 Kalmar enters into Strategic Cooperation with Sichuan Port and Shipping Investment Group in China
16:15 Fincantieri to provide 8 vessels to Indonesia
15:52 Adriatic Gate terminal marks 10th year with 2M TEU milestone
15:31 Fincantieri to support Daewoo in the design of the new Korean aircraft carriers
15:13 Construction kicks off on world’s first zero-emission fast ferry
14:55 RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet conducts operational exercise in the central Pacific
14:09 5th Annual Capital Link Cyprus Shipping Forum to be held on June 17, 2021
13:32 Rosmorport pilots perform test pilotage operation for a vessel with extended dimensions
12:53 SCF’s stock market debut commended by Marine Money
12:31 Wärtsilä’s Sea traffic management system increases safety and efficiency of shipping on Croatian waters
12:24 Multipurpose Reloading Complex boosts expenses for implementation of its environmental programme
12:01 ABS publishes detailed U.S Offshore Wind Insight
11:50 Huntington Ingalls Industries wins planning yard contract worth a potential $724 million
11:30 BIMCO members invited to share experiences in Ballast Water Management
11:00 GTT is ranked first in the INPI's list of ETI patent applicants
10:25 Infocus International announces online training on LNG Supply, Demand, Pricing & Trading
10:20 Global Ship Lease announces agreement to acquire 12 containerships
10:02 Registration open for Mastering Clean Hydrogen live online masterclass
10:02 Austal USA awarded US$44 million contract to develop autonomous capability in Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) 13
09:39 Oil prices decrease due to US reserves growth
09:33 CMA CGM to reshuffle SAFRAN service connecting North Europe with East Coast South America
09:20 Baltic Dry Index as of June 9
08:54 MABUX: No drastic changes are expected on global bunker market on June 10

2021 June 9

21:38 Which actions can fuel the industry: The 7th International LNG Congress Summary
18:03 BPA: Q1 trade stats lift lid on Brexit impact
17:51 Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after A.M. Gorky to build multifunction salvage vessel of Project MPSV07 for Marine Recue Service
17:39 Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping embarks on simulation of dual-fuel engines operation
17:16 UK Ports looking at new business opportunities post pandemic
16:54 Jonathan Graham appointed Managing Director of APM Terminals Liberia
16:30 Professional Development Programmes Institute of Admiral Makarov University participates in the work of IMO’s Facilitation Committee
16:05 ICTSI Foundation partners with RiverRecycle for sustainable Pasig River cleaning project
15:52 Crowley becomes first U.S. ship operator to join the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative
15:21 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company strengthens its handling equipment fleet
15:18 Novel propulsion arrangement by Wärtsilä and RINA can deliver immediate benefits
14:57 Global Ports North-West marine terminals launch paperless export processing
14:34 bound4blue installs its eSAIL® system on the “Balueiro Segundo”
14:12 ABB Decoded: Celebrating 30 years of Azipod® electric propulsion
13:45 Klaipėda LNG terminal to be used by an energy giant
13:20 The Grimaldi Group takes delivery of the Grande California
12:56 Vladas Motiejūnas assumes position of Klaipeda State Seaport Harbour Master
12:33 Sibanthracite shipped over 650,000 tonnes of metallurgical coal using large-capacity vessels