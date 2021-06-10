2021 June 10 16:45

P&O Ferrymasters builds new 10,000m2 warehouse at Genk to offer port-centric logistics solutions

P&O Ferrymasters has entered into an agreement with Genk Green Logistics to build a 10,000 square metre state-of-the-art warehouse near the Port of Genk, further enhancing its pan-European rail, road and warehousing network at a critical time for international trade and the economic recovery, according to the company's release.

The new facility – strategically located near the port which is in the heart of Flanders’ industrial belt - is equipped with world-leading Warehouse Management Systems and will enable customers to increase efficiency, have better visibility of their goods and expand storage capacity in their end-to-end supply chains.

The warehouse is ideally positioned to accommodate the import and export of goods requiring storage for international deep-sea routes and to the United Kingdom via both the English Channel and North Sea. The site’s outstanding multimodal transport links – including access to the Albert Canal and direct barging to P&O Ferrymasters parent company DP World’s terminal at Antwerp – will facilitate existing customers’ export of high-value industrial products to consumers throughout Europe and via onward connections to Russia, China and the United States.

As part of the global DP World and P&O Ferrymasters commitment to sustainability, the warehouse will be constructed on a carbon neutral site and designed to meet the ‘excellent rating’ of BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method).



