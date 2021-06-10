2021 June 10 08:54

MABUX: No drastic changes are expected on global bunker market on June 10

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) turned into slight upward trend again on June 09:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 441.70 (+0.96)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 549.50 (+2.70)

MGO - USD/MT – 633.81 (+2.64)



MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index - the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region, increased slightly on June 10: 635.60 USD/MT (+0.67 USD). MABUX LNG Bunker Index exceeds the cost of MGO LS in the port of Rotterdam by 60.60 USD (575 USD/MT as of 09 June), the difference in price decreased by 8 USD compared to 09 June. More LNG bunker indices are available at www.mabux.com.



As of June 09, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel remained undervalued in all selected ports: from minus $ 26 in Houston (minus $ 23 a day earlier) to minus $ 37 (minus $ 42) in Rotterdam and minus $ 47 (minus $ 48) in Singapore The most significant change in the MBP / DBP Index ratio was recorded in Rotterdam (minus $ 5).



VLSFO, according to MABUX DBP Index, was also underestimated in all ports on 09 June, ranged from minus $ 4 in Houston (unchanged from the day before) and minus $ 22 (minus $ 24) in Rotterdam to minus $ 42 (unchanged) in Fujairah and minus $ 43 (unchanged) in Singapore.



On June 09, MABUX DBP Index also registered the underpricing of MGO LS in all selected ports, ranging from minus $ 24 (minus $ 23 a day earlier) in Houston to minus $ 38 (minus $ 47) in Rotterdam, minus $ 51 (minus $ 56) in Singapore and minus $ 48 (minus $ 53) in Fujairah. The most significant change in the MBP / DBP Index margin was recorded in Rotterdam (down $ 9).



We do not expect any drastic changes today: 380 HSFO - may change plus-minus 1-2 USD/MT, VLSFO – plus-minus 0-2 USD/MT, MGO LS – plus-minus 1-4 USD/MT.



