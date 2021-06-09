2021 June 9 15:52

Crowley becomes first U.S. ship operator to join the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative

Crowley Maritime Corporation has become the first U.S.-owned and 13th overall ship owner-operator that will publicly disclose its ship recycling policies, practices and process through the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative (SRTI) website.

Headquartered in Florida and operating more than 160 commercial and public-sector vessels globally, including container ships, tank vessels, tugboats and barges, Crowley becomes the first U.S.-owned and operated shipping company to make its approach to ship recycling public through the SRTI. Crowley services include end-to-end marine management, including design and engineering.



Crowley joins industry peers in disclosing data against five topics: ship recycling policies and standards; selling owned vessels for further trading; ship recycling contracts; ship recycling documentation; and policy and standard implementation.