2021 June 9 11:54

Jamaican terminal orders Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane

Kingston Wharves Ltd. (KWL), a terminal operator at the Port of Kingston, Jamaica, has ordered an eco-efficient Konecranes Gottwald Model 8 Mobile Harbor Crane to increase its capacity and efficiency in container handling and to serve Super-post Panamax vessels, according to Konecranes's release. The order, booked in March 2021, marks KWL’s return as a customer and shows their appreciation of Konecranes quality.

The time had come to add new equipment to KWL’s existing fleet of mobile harbor cranes at their terminal in Kingston. As the Port of Kingston evolves into a major maritime logistics hub of the Caribbean, customers must be confident that KWL will maintain the high standards it has established since its founding in 1945. With this in mind, they ordered a Konecranes Gottwald Model 8 crane, as it will allow them to expand their current container handling capacity and to serve larger vessels. Handover is scheduled for the beginning of December 2021.



The new crane is a Konecranes Gottwald Model 8 Mobile Harbor Crane in the G HMK 8510 variant. With a maximum radius of 61 m, it can service container vessels up to super-post-Panamax class. Smart crane features combined with a maximum lifting capacity of 125 t make it flexible enough to handle general and heavy project cargo as well. The crane will be delivered along with a complete set of spare parts so that maintenance tasks are quick and minimize downtime.

