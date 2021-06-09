  The version for the print
    LNG Supply, Demand, Pricing & Trading live online course over 6 sessions commences on 8 September 2021

    A commercially-focused overview of LNG business in 2021 that also covers technical and shipping aspect of the business.

    LNG Supply, Demand, Pricing & Trading live online course numbering 6 sessions commences on 8 September 2021.

    The course organized by Infocus International Group considers LNG outlook during COVID-19 with slower economic activity towards 2035 in terms of markets, sources of supply, pricing and trading

2021 June 9

17:39 Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping embarks on simulation of dual-fuel engines operation
17:16 UK Ports looking at new business opportunities post pandemic
16:54 Jonathan Graham appointed Managing Director of APM Terminals Liberia
16:30 Professional Development Programmes Institute of Admiral Makarov University participates in the work of IMO’s Facilitation Committee
16:05 ICTSI Foundation partners with RiverRecycle for sustainable Pasig River cleaning project
15:52 Crowley becomes first U.S. ship operator to join the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative
15:21 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company strengthens its handling equipment fleet
15:18 Novel propulsion arrangement by Wärtsilä and RINA can deliver immediate benefits
14:57 Global Ports North-West marine terminals launch paperless export processing
14:34 bound4blue installs its eSAIL® system on the “Balueiro Segundo”
14:12 ABB Decoded: Celebrating 30 years of Azipod® electric propulsion
13:45 Klaipėda LNG terminal to be used by an energy giant
13:20 The Grimaldi Group takes delivery of the Grande California
12:56 Vladas Motiejūnas assumes position of Klaipeda State Seaport Harbour Master
12:33 Sibanthracite shipped over 650,000 tonnes of metallurgical coal using large-capacity vessels
12:11 Aker Solutions secures framework agreement with Petrobras
11:54 Jamaican terminal orders Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane
11:27 ABB future-proofs sustainable operation of Monterey Bay ocean research vessel
11:05 Mastering Clean Hydrogen live online course numbering 5 sessions commences on 17 August 2021
10:59 Damen CSD500 Yantra named in Bulgaria
10:47 Bolidt hosts inaugural Design Challenge for the cruise sector
10:06 Freeport of Riga entrepreneurs invested EUR 36.3 million in development last year
09:42 Baltic Dry Index as of June 8
09:39 MABUX: Global bunker prices may rise slightly on June 09
09:25 Oil prices rise driven by US reserves growth
09:09 CMA CGM announces Reefer Rates from North Europe to Latin America

2021 June 8

18:11 Civil defence exercises held in the port of Riga
17:49 RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet detachment completes its visit to Singapore
17:26 Safety management system of Ambal ferry complies with requirements of ISM Code
17:03 bremenports and THW cooperate on flood protection
16:32 The Fondation de la Mer and Bureau Veritas launch “Ocean Approved®”
16:10 Rosatomflot signs contract on construction of floating dock for icebreakers of Project 22220
15:54 Standby diesel generators loaded onto icebreaker Yakutia under construction at Baltiysky Zavod
15:31 The fishing safety net widens thanks to a new global standard
14:55 East Mining Company commences assembling high-rise structures of coal conveyor to Shakhtersk port
14:31 Wan Hai Lines to launch independent Asia to US East Coast service
14:18 BFC acquires new bunkering tanker for operation in the Baltic region
13:53 WinGD outlines investments in future fuel toolbox in white paper
13:20 Port of Los Angeles rolls out hydrogen fuel cell electric freight demonstration
13:02 Höegh LNG acquires minority stake in Gen2 Energy and signs cooperation agreement on seaborne logistics for green hydrogen
12:43 Partners repurpose the Rotterdam waste-to-chemicals project to waste-to-jet
12:18 Aker Solutions delivers Johan Sverdrup platform jacket on schedule
11:33 Yara Marine Technologies enters the IWSA
10:53 MABUX: No any significant changes in bunker prices on June 08
10:50 Rosmorport presented circumnavigation project for sailing ship Mir to partners and media at SPIEF-2021
10:29 DuPont, RecoveryPRO and BELFOR Group Partner to clean and disinfect Diamond Princess cruise ship
10:08 FESCO and GEFCO to develop multimodal transportation between Russia, USA, Asian and European countries
09:33 Oil prices continue going down
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of June 7

2021 June 7

18:21 World’s first large container ship converted to LNG to arrive in Hamburg
17:52 Keel laid for the fifth Russian Fishery Company’s Russian supertrawler
17:31 Brasil Terminal Portuário requests lease renewal with U$ 260 million investment plan
17:19 Concordia Damen launches the first of 40 inland waterway tankers
16:58 Port of Liepaja throughput in 5M’2021 climbed by 5.7% Y-o-Y
16:21 Container throughput of Qatar ports rose by 8% in 2020
15:57 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 22,771 pmt
15:34 Idel’s new RSD-59 ship to be named after project designer Gennady Yegorov
14:59 RF Government allocated over RUB 21 billion for construction of access canal to LNG terminal in Kamchatka
14:20 United States issues new Executive Order targeting certain Chinese companies