2021 June 8 17:26

Safety management system of Ambal ferry complies with requirements of ISM Code

Image source: Oboronlogistics

On May 27, 2021, Oboronlogistics LLC received a certificate from the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RMRS) on safety management on the Ambal ferry, Oboronlogistics says in a press release.

Based on the results of the audit, the RMRS confirmed that the ship's safety management system (SMS) was voluntarily submitted by the company and complies with the requirements of the International Code for the Management of Safe Operation of Ships and Pollution Prevention (ISM Code).

The Ambal ferry returned to the Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line in May 2021 after scheduled repairs in St. Petersburg. The inspection of the vessel, its electromechanical part, radio navigation equipment, rescue equipment and hull was carried out. The safety margin will allow the ferry to operate smoothly on the line in the next few years.

The carefully selected, qualified crew of Ambal under the guidance of an experienced captain fully ensures the operation of the ferry in the difficult conditions of the Baltic Sea, compliance with the rules of safe operation of the vessel and prevention of environmental pollution.

Vessel Ambal is a cargo ferry and is intended for the transportation of railway rolling stock and wheeled equipment. The weight of the cargo batch of the ferry is up to 8,000 tons. On board there are cabins for 12 passengers accompanying the cargo. Oboronlogistics, as a single operator of the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line, is responsible for the operation of two such ferries: Ambal and Baltiysk.