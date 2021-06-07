2021 June 7 10:32

MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue upward trend on June 07

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)



MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) continued irregular changes on June 04:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 441.69 (-0.35)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 547.24 (+0.81)

MGO - USD/MT – 631.55 (+2.87)









MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index - the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region, fell slightly on June 07: 595.19 USD/MT (-3.44 USD). LNG Bunker Index exceeds the index price of MGO LS at the port of Rotterdam by USD 28.19 (USD 567/MT as of June 4), the difference in price has decreased by USD 12 compared to June 4. More LNG bunker indices are available at www.mabux.com.







As of June 4, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel remained undervalued in all selected ports: from minus $ 22 in Houston (minus $ 21 the day before) to minus $ 36 (minus $ 34) in Rotterdam and minus $ 43 (minus $ 45) in Singapore. For all ports, the changes were minor.



VLSFO, according to MABUX DBP Index, was also underestimated in all selected ports. The underpricing ranged from minus $ 6 in Houston (versus minus $ 10 the day before) and minus $ 21 (minus $ 20) in Rotterdam to minus $ 39 (minus $ 42) in Fujairah and minus $ 39 (minus $ 44) in Singapore. The changes were also minor.



On June 04, MABUX DBP Index also registered the underpricing of MGO LS in all selected ports, ranging from minus $ 27 (minus $ 33 the day before) in Houston to minus $ 42 (minus $ 45) in Rotterdam, minus $ 52 (minus $ 56) in Singapore and minus $ 50 (minus $ 53) in Fujairah. In general, the MBP / DBP Index ratio did not change significantly for all types of fuels and for all ports due to a fairly stable situation on the global bunker market on June 4.







We expect global bunker prices may continue upward trend today: 380 HSFO - plus 3-5 USD/MT, VLSFO – plus 4-6 USD/MT, MGO LS – plus 3-5 USD/MT.







Source: www.mabux.com