2021 June 4 17:05

Rosmorport’s icebreaker Victor Chernomyrdin to take part in ArcOP Expedition

Photo by IAA PortNews Rosmorport and Arctic Marine Solutions signed an agreement at SPIEF 2021

FSUE Rosmorport and Arctic Marine Solutions (AMS) have signed an agreement at the 15th Saint-Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2021).



According to Rosmorport’s media release, the document was signed by Aleksandr Smirnov, General Director of FSUE Rosmorport, and Henrik Åke Rohlén, Managing Director of AMS. The ceremony was held in the presence of RF Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev and Rosmorrechflot head Andrey Lavrishchev.



Under the Agreement, Rosmorport’s vessel Victor Chernomyrdin, the world’s largest and the most powerful diesel-electric icebreaker, will provide assistance in the framework of the international scientific ocean drilling expedition to explore the Arctic Ocean in 2022.



ArcOP will conduct scientific operations in challenging ice and weather conditions of the high latitude area of the Arctic, at the Lomonosov Ridge. The fleet consists of drillship Dina Polaris and two icebreakers, Victor Chernomyrdin and Oden, intended to support drilling in the area permanently covered with ice.



The expedition will apply the best practice in polar operations and highlight the importance of a collaborative approach to maritime safety.



“Participation of Russia’s icebreaking fleet in the international scientific and research activities in the Arctic will let the Russian Federation strengthen its position as the leading Arctic power”, says Rosmorport.

The diesel-electric linear icebreaker of 25 MW on screws has a total capacity of 34,800 kW. It is intended for ensuring uninterrupted operation of ships in the Gulf of Finland, including assistance to large tankers and dry bulk cargo carriers. The icebreaker can also operate in the Arctic and the Antarctic.

The Viktor Chernomyrdin has an Icebreaker8 ice class and it can move at a speed of up to 17.8 knots in open water, pass ice up to 2 meters thick at a continuous running at a speed of 2 knots. Besides, the icebreaker can perform operations in ice up to 3 meters.

The Victor Chernomyrdin is one of the most powerful diesel-electric icebreakers in the world. The ship of 22,300 tonnes in displacement can sail with a speed of about 17 knots in clear water and break through ice of up to 3 meters thick with a 20-centimetre snow cover at 2 knots in both ahead and astern directions. The icebreaker features high maneuverability. The vessel is also fitted with an air-bubbling system that reduces friction between the hull and ice. The ship’s crew – 38. Endurance (fuel) - 60 days.



The vessel is intended for icebreaking assistance and towing of ships. With its special premises and laboratories for scientific equipment as well as ability to accommodate 90 special personnel it can service scientific expeditions in the Arctic and Antarctic. The icebreaker can also serve as a fire-fighting vessel.

This is a modern, high-tech and maneuverable vessel. The icebreaker has the highest automation class and can be controlled from the bridge by just one person.

The multifunctional icebreaker has two helipads. It is able to not only provide icebreaker assistance but also participate in scientific expeditions, transport containers and dangerous goods.

ArcOP – A novel scientific ocean drilling expedition to explore Arctic Ocean paleoceanography and climate.

The European Consortium for Ocean Research Drilling (ECORD), the Swedish Polar Research Secretariat (SPRS) and Arctic Marine Solutions (AMS) will jointly conduct an expedition of the International Ocean Discovery Program (IODP), focused on the Arctic Ocean - a key location in global climate change.

