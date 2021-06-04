  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 June 4 17:05

    Rosmorport’s icebreaker Victor Chernomyrdin to take part in ArcOP Expedition

    Photo by IAA PortNews
    Rosmorport and Arctic Marine Solutions signed an agreement at SPIEF 2021

    FSUE Rosmorport and Arctic Marine Solutions (AMS) have signed an agreement at the 15th Saint-Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2021).

    According to Rosmorport’s media release, the document was signed by Aleksandr Smirnov, General Director of FSUE Rosmorport, and Henrik Åke Rohlén, Managing Director of AMS. The ceremony was held in the presence of RF Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev and Rosmorrechflot head Andrey Lavrishchev.

    Under the Agreement, Rosmorport’s vessel Victor Chernomyrdin, the world’s largest and the most powerful diesel-electric icebreaker, will provide assistance in the framework of the international scientific ocean drilling expedition to explore the Arctic Ocean in 2022.

    ArcOP will conduct scientific operations in challenging ice and weather conditions of the high latitude area of the Arctic, at the Lomonosov Ridge. The fleet consists of drillship Dina Polaris and two icebreakers, Victor Chernomyrdin and Oden, intended to support drilling in the area permanently covered with ice.

    The expedition will apply the best practice in polar operations and highlight the importance of a collaborative approach to maritime safety.

    “Participation of Russia’s icebreaking fleet in the international scientific and research activities in the Arctic will let the Russian Federation strengthen its position as the leading Arctic power”, says Rosmorport.

    The diesel-electric linear icebreaker of 25 MW on screws has a total capacity of 34,800 kW. It is intended for ensuring uninterrupted operation of ships in the Gulf of Finland, including assistance to large tankers and dry bulk cargo carriers. The icebreaker can also operate in the Arctic and the Antarctic.

    The Viktor Chernomyrdin has an Icebreaker8 ice class and it can move at a speed of up to 17.8 knots in open water, pass ice up to 2 meters thick at a continuous running at a speed of 2 knots. Besides, the icebreaker can perform operations in ice up to 3 meters.

    The Victor Chernomyrdin is one of the most powerful diesel-electric icebreakers in the world. The ship of 22,300 tonnes in displacement can sail with a speed of about 17 knots in clear water and break through ice of up to 3 meters thick with a 20-centimetre snow cover at 2 knots in both ahead and astern directions. The icebreaker features high maneuverability.  The vessel is also fitted with an air-bubbling system that reduces friction between the hull and ice. The ship’s crew – 38. Endurance (fuel) - 60 days.

    The vessel is intended for icebreaking assistance and towing of ships. With its special premises and laboratories for scientific equipment as well as ability to accommodate 90 special personnel it can service scientific expeditions in the Arctic and Antarctic. The icebreaker can also serve as a fire-fighting vessel.

    This is a modern, high-tech and maneuverable vessel. The icebreaker has the highest automation class and can be controlled from the bridge by just one person.

    The multifunctional icebreaker has two helipads. It is able to not only provide icebreaker assistance but also participate in scientific expeditions, transport containers and dangerous goods.

    ArcOP – A novel scientific ocean drilling expedition to explore Arctic Ocean paleoceanography and climate.

    The European Consortium for Ocean Research Drilling (ECORD), the Swedish Polar Research Secretariat (SPRS) and Arctic Marine Solutions (AMS) will jointly conduct an expedition of the International Ocean Discovery Program (IODP), focused on the Arctic Ocean - a key location in global climate change.

    Related links:

    Diesel-electric icebreaker Victor Chernomyrdin delivered to Rosmorport >>>>

    Acceptance/delivery certificate signed for Victor Chernomyrdin icebreaker>>>>

Другие новости по темам: ArcOP, icebreaker, Rosmorport, Arctic Marine Solutions  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 June 4

18:36 A new dual ramp for the Vuosaari Harbour to speed up the Vuosaari-Muuga route
18:04 GTT to design two very large LNG land storage tanks in China
17:46 A.P. Moller – Maersk to provide end-to-end carbon footprint visibility
17:30 NOVATEK, Sberbank and Gazprombank sign MOU on financing construction of gas chemical plant
17:13 TCA and rail operator HUPAC start new rail services to and from the Port of Zeebrugge
17:05 Rosmorport’s icebreaker Victor Chernomyrdin to take part in ArcOP Expedition
16:42 Two Sovcomflot LNG-fuelled Aframax tankers time-chartered to the Sakhalin-2 project for 10 years
16:23 World's largest methanol producer, Methanex, selects AllAssets for RBI
16:14 Jan De Nul connects Crete to the Greek mainland by means of a subsea electricity link
15:56 FESCO and Hartmann Group to cooperate in technical management of vessels
15:33 TORM increases share capital in connection with delivery of eight MR product tanker vessels
15:15 NOVATEK’s fleet to number 65 ships by 2026
14:52 NOVATEK and Gazprom Neft create JV to develop the North-Vrangelevskiy license area
14:48 Unifeeder launches new container service to Port of Cork
14:31 MV WERFTEN receives loan commitment from the Economic Stabilisation Fund
14:10 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs fell by 9% in 5M’21
13:51 Port of Los Angeles adopts $1.7 billion fiscal year 2021/22 budget
13:24 Newport retrofit for green future with class go-ahead for LNG concept
13:03 Volga Shipping Company delivers oversize cargo to Azerbaijan
12:32 Sovcomflot and Russian Maritime Register of Shipping form strategic partnership
12:09 Zeebrugge LNG terminal to build 4 additional truck loading bays
11:31 Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in 5M’2021 fell by 26%
11:09 Damen and Hydromaster develop new ferry thruster for Blue Amigo
10:50 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches RSD59 ship Alfa Hermes
10:28 Marine Rescue Service announces competition for construction of five rescue tugs of NE025 design
10:09 Thuraya launches a tracking and monitoring service for maritime customers
09:49 MABUX: bunker prices will not demonstrate significant changes on June 04
09:31 Oil market sees downward price correction
09:17 d’Amico Group, TRAFIGURA, ABS, RINA, LR FOBAS, the Liberian Registry and MAN Energy Solutions team up to launch a decarbonization project with Lifecycle strategy
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of June 3

2021 June 3

18:16 Marinvest set to boost its digitalization process and cut fuel consumption with Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight
18:00 NOVATEK and TotalEnergies sign MOU on decarbonization, hydrogen and renewables
17:46 China Merchants Jinling Shipyard starts construction of the first new Superstar ro-pax for Finnlines
17:16 Construction of Skandia Gateway proceeds according to plan
17:16 Sweden’s first inland shipping barge shuttle service has started from Stockholm Norvik Port
16:53 Damen Shipyards Galati lays keel of Combat Support Ship
16:51 NOVATEK and TotalEnergies sign Share Purchase Agreement on 10% stake in Arctic Transshipment LLC
16:30 New alliance to take position in Norwegian offshore wind
16:09 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 22, 2021
16:07 ICS welcomes Mission Innovation’s ‘Mission for Shipping’ and highlights potential funding partnership with 5billion USD Maritime R&D Fund
15:57 The Ocean Cleanup and The Coca-Cola Company announce partnership
15:45 Severstal to supply metal structures for Rosterminalugol’s wind/dust protection screens
14:38 USC’s Lotos shipyard floats out first block of LSP “A” substructure’s central part
14:01 Ports of Stockholm to invest in new cruise ship quay
13:13 The largest clipper in the world built in Brodosplit
12:37 2nd Int’l Maritime Defense Exhibition & Conference (IMDEC) gathers pace as African ports attract $50 bn investment
12:14 Nineteen port customers recognized with Blue Circle Awards for voluntary efforts to conserve energy and reduce emissions at the Port of Vancouver
11:33 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 5M’2021 fell by 23% YoY
11:19 Wärtsilä gets contract to supply Gas Cargo Handling Systems for Very Large Gas Carrier
11:08 The Grimaldi Group will operate the Naples-Cagliari-Palermo ro-pax line
10:41 Cargo turnover of NCSP Group in QI’2021 fell by 19.3% YoY
10:20 APL revises Peak Season Surcharge from Asia to Europe
09:58 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue firm upward trend on June 03
09:39 Oil prices rise driven by decrease of hydrocarbon reserves
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of June 2
09:16 Bureau Veritas to undertake project certification of UK’s Moray West offshore windfarm
08:11 LNG conversion project “Münsterland” reaches final stage with finishing the interior

2021 June 2

18:50 CMA CGM to offer improved intermodal solutions covering Piacenza & Northern Italy
18:30 Versluys Logistics, Ostend-Bruges International Airport and Port of Zeebrugge plan to set up a combined sea and air logistics freight platform
18:07 A Singapore-registered containership ‘X-Press Pearl’ caught fire on 20 May 2021 in the waters of Sri Lanka