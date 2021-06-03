2021 June 3 16:30

New alliance to take position in Norwegian offshore wind

Parkwind and NorSea have established an alliance with the intention to apply in the license round for offshore wind acreages in Norway, according to the company's release.



With Parkwind the alliance brings extensive competence, network and value chain experience, through 10 years of experience in developing, financing, constructing and operating offshore wind farms in the European market.



With its focus on local value creation and content, the alliance will strengthen the Stavanger region's ambitions and position as Norway’s energy capital.

“Our project will be run through a Norwegian company with headquarters and operations based in the Stavanger-region. We will benefit from NorSea's 55 years of experience in the Norwegian offshore industry, as well as our valuable insights from other wind ventures both in the NorSea group and Parkwind’s extensive portfolio”, says John E. Stangeland, CEO of NorSea.



In addition to Parkwind and NorSea, the Wilhelmsen group as NorSea’s majority shareholder, is an active contributor to the alliance.

The alliance’s combination of strong local industrial position together with extensive experience in offshore wind development, makes a considerable value-creation opportunity for all stakeholders.



About Parkwind

Parkwind is an independent, family-owned, company that develops, finances, and operates offshore wind farms. With more than a decade of experience and 771 MW under operational management in the Belgian North Sea, Parkwind is currently expanding internationally. With active projects at various stages of development in Germany and Ireland, Parkwind is set to add another 1.1 GW of capacity under its management.



Composed of over 120 professionals operating from offices in Belgium and Ireland, Parkwind focuses on the offshore wind energy activities of its Belgian shareholders Virya (Virya being owned by the Colruyt Group and Korys).



About NorSea

NorSea has more than 55 years of history at the core of the Norwegian offshore industry. The company is a complete supplier of port services, base and logistics solutions to customers in the oil and gas industry, the aquaculture industry, the wind industry, and other maritime industries. The NorSea Group currently operates nine offshore bases and port facilities along the coast of Norway, as well as bases in Denmark and the UK.

In recent years, NorSea has also built up a continually increasing business in renewable industries such as offshore wind. This includes a number of project deliverables related to mobilization and project logistics, maintenance and modification services, hiring of technical personnel, marine support, etc.

In 2019, NorSea had a turnover of around NOK 2.1 billion and around 900 employees. NorSea is 75% owned by Wilh. Wilhelmsen and is thus an integral part of a large worldwide network within the maritime industry.