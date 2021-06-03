-
2021 June 3 10:41
Cargo turnover of NCSP Group in QI’2021 fell by 19.3% YoY
NCSP Group publishes Consolidated Financial Results for 3 months of 2021, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Key Consolidated Financial Indicators of NCSP Group for 3 months of 2021
Indicator
UOM
3M 2021
3M 2020
Change
Change, %
Cargo turnover, incl.
million tons
27.5
34.1
−6.6
−19.3%
Liquid cargo
million tons
21.8
28.3
−6.5
−23.0%
Dry cargo
million tons
5.7
5.8
−0.1
−1.4%
Revenue
USD thousand
173,607
200,070
−26,463
−13.2%
EBITDA
USD thousand
120,592
146,404
−25,812
−17.6%
EBITDA margin
%
69.5%
73.2%
−3.7%
−5.1%
Profit / (loss) for the period
USD thousand
65,658
−43,883
109,541
249.6%
03.31.2021
12.31.2020
Change
Change, %
Debt (incl. leasing)
USD thousand
599,425
602,071
−2,646
−0.4%
Cash and cash equivalents
USD thousand
207,292
190,598
16,694
8.8%
Net debt
USD thousand
392,133
411,473
−19,340
−4.7%
Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for Q1 2021 amounted to 27.5 million tons, which is 6.6 million tons less than in Q1 2020. The main impact on cargo turnover, as well as revenue and EBITDA, was a decrease in the transshipment of liquid cargo, including crude oil, by 5.5 million tons due to macroeconomic restrictions developed since April–May 2020 due to the pandemic and the OPEC+ agreement.
The net profit for Q1 2020 was greatly influenced by the revaluation of debt foreign currency obligations. Its impact on net profit in Q1 2021 was less significant.
NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. PJSC Transneft is PJSC NCSP's controlling shareholder (62%).
PJSC NCSP shares are listed on the Moscow Stock Exchange (ticker NMTP), and also on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (ticker NCSP). NCSP Group unites the companies PJSC NCSP, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC Fleet NCSP, SC NCSP Fleet, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC and SFP LLC. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.
