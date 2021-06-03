2021 June 3 11:08

The Grimaldi Group will operate the Naples-Cagliari-Palermo ro-pax line

The Grimaldi Group boosts its transport links to and from Italy’s largest islands and finally sails “home”. In fact, yesterday evening the Neapolitan company started the Naples-Cagliari-Palermo ro-pax service, having won the relative tender published by the Italian Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructures and Mobility for services of territorial continuity, according to the company's release.

The vessel deployed is the ro/pax ferry Corfù, which has a carrying capacity of 956 passengers as well as 2,256 linear metres of rolling freight – cars, vans, trucks, trailers and more.

The ro/pax vessel Corfù is equipped with ultra-modern exhaust gas cleaning systems for cutting sulphur and particulate emissions. Furthermore, her hull is coated with state-of-the-art silicone paint to reduce friction and, consequently, fuel consumption and emissions.

The new service will operate twice a week from all ports, departing from Naples (Pier 15/C - Immacolatella Vecchia Landing stage) every Monday and Friday at 19:00 and arriving in Cagliari the next day at 08:00. From Cagliari to Naples, the Group has scheduled departures every Thursday at 19:00 with arrival in the Campania capital the following day at 08:00, and on Sundays at 23:00 with arrival in Naples on Monday at 12:00. On the other hand, departures from Cagliari to Palermo are scheduled every Tuesday and Saturday at 19:00, with arrival the following day at 06:00. Finally, from Palermo to Cagliari there will be departures every Wednesday at 19:00 with arrival in the Sardinian capital the next day at 06:00, and every Sunday at 09:00 with arrival in Cagliari at 20:00.



