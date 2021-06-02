2021 June 2 15:28

New KOTTA container model demonstrated at MSCC Bronka

Image source: Bronka Group 37 tonnes of cargo in a 20-foot container

On 28 May 2021, new KOTTA container model of increased capacity was demonstrated at MSCC Bronka. According to Bronka Group LLC, distinguishing characteristics of the new container are ensured by improved load-carrying structure components.

A possibility of handling more mineral fertilizers including potassium chloride through application of KOTTA technologies in the ports of Russia’s North-West Region was discussed in the course of the tests held in the presence of EuroChem representatives. 40-foot light weight container cars of increased lift capacity are to be used for efficient transportation of newly designed containers by railway. Two KOTTA containers of new model on one fitting platform are comparable in capacity to a hopper car or an open-top car.

The innovative bulk container system developed by KOTTA includes two components: a container design featuring a removable lid for loading bulk commodities, and a bottom discharge system for unloading by opening the floor panels. The design enables bulk cargo to be loaded, moved and discharged in containers.

MSCC Bronka (Multipurpose Sea Cargo Complex Bronka) owned and operated by Fenix LLC is the only deep-water sea terminal within the Big Port St. Petersburg able to accommodate vessels of up to 347 meters in length, up to 50 meters in width and up to 13 meters in draft. Operational from December 2015, the terminal specializes in handling of containers, Ro-Ro and general cargo.

As of today, MSCC Bronka is able to handle about 1.9 million TEUs and over 260,000 units of vehicles and special equipment per year.