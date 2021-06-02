2021 June 2 11:04

Alfa Laval has completed the acquisition of StormGeo

Alfa Laval has completed the acquisition of StormGeo, a global leader in weather intelligence and advanced data science solutions. The acquisition is part of Alfa Laval’s strategy to support the marine industry’s efforts to make operations more efficient and will also enhance Alfa Laval’s knowledge within digital services, according to Alfa Laval's release.

The purchase price is fully financed via cash and amounts to MNOK 3,630 (approximately MSEK 3,700) on a debt and cash free basis. The acquisition is neutral to Alfa Laval’s EBITA margin and earnings per share.

StormGeo’s weather information services help customers mitigate risk, improve safety and make sustainable choices on routes and operations. StormGeo was founded in 1997 and has since 2014 been under the ownership of EQT, DNV GL and a group of employees. Total sales in 2020 amounted to MNOK 714 (MSEK 699). StormGeo will become a part of the Alfa Laval Marine Division.

About StormGeo

StormGeo, founded in 1997, is a global leader in meteorological intelligence services and decision support, with leading solutions in shipping, oil and gas, renewable energy, utilities, cross industry and aviation. Its products help customers manage risk, optimize performance, reduce costs and increase revenue. The company is headquartered in Bergen, Norway and has 24 offices in 15 countries and 515 employees. As a participant in the UN Global Compact for Sustainable Business in the Oceans, StormGeo's passion for climate and the protection of natural resources is a motivation to support its customers in making environmentally responsible business decisions.



About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval’s innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.