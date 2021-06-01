2021 June 1 16:37

BPA holds a steel-cutting ceremony for a green port guide vessel

Busan Port Authority held a steel cutting ceremony at Haemin Heavy Industries on May 27 to build an electric port guide vessel next year for the first time in Korea, according to BPA's release.

At the ceremony announcing the beginning of the shipbuilding, personnel from BPA, Korea Register, KR Engineering, Korea Maritime Services, and Haemin Heavy Industries attended.

The project to build a green port guide vessel was initiated to minimize carbon emissions as the existing vessel (Saenuri) is aging and to promote green shipbuilding technology, realizing social values.

The new vessel will be electrically powered, with all the power coming from batteries. It will have a gross tonnage of 276, with a length of 40 m, a width of 11 m, and a depth of 3.8 m, and accommodate approximately 110 people.

The shipbuilding will begin from now and will be finished and handed over to BPA in June, 2022.