2021 June 1 14:33

Algoma Сentral Сorporation announces contract to build a new Equinox class self-unloading vessels

Algoma Central Corporation, a leading supplier of marine transportation services, has entered into a contract with Yangzijiang Shipyard in Taicang City, China to build a new Seaway-Max self-unloading vessel for its domestic dry-bulk fleet, according to the company's release.

The as-yet unnamed vessel will be the first of the new Equinox 2.0 Class, a design that builds on the original Equinox Class standards to achieve better fuel efficiency, improved speed at lower engine power, and enhanced deadweight capacity. The new Equinox 2.0 incorporates a number of design changes, including variousweight-saving innovationsanda reconfigured stern that incorporates a dual-rudder design toincrease cargo hold size, resulting in an increase inthe capacity of the vessel by approximately 1,440 metric tonnes.

Other design improvements include an efficiency upgrade to the propeller and changes in the shapeof cargo holds to improve the handling of certain “sticky” cargoes.

The new vessel is scheduled to replace the Algoma Transport, one of the oldest vessels in the Algoma dry-bulk fleet. Triggering the option now enables Algoma to lock in a building slot with ideal delivery timing. Construction of the ship will begin in late 2022 and the vessel is expected to join the fleet at the beginning of the 2024 navigation season.

About Algoma Central Corporation

Algoma owns and operates the largest fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers operating on the Great Lakes –St. Lawrence Waterway, including self-unloading dry-bulk carriers, gearless dry-bulk carriers, cement carriers and product tankers. Algoma also owns ocean self-unloading dry-bulkvessels operating in international markets and a 50% interest in NovaAlgoma, which owns and operates a diversified portfolio of dry-bulk fleets serving customers internationally.