2021 June 1 10:26

Ocean Infinity selects DNV’s ShipManager for innovative robotic vessels

Ocean Infinity, a leading marine robotics and deep sea data acquisition company, is implementing ShipManager fleet management software for 17 new robotic ships and additional autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), according to DNV's release.



Ocean Infinity will implement ShipManager’s modules for planned maintenance, procurement and business intelligence for its advanced fleet of uncrewed, low-emission vessels for capturing ocean data.



The robotic ships in Ocean Infinity’s Armada fleet use low-emission fleet technology and are equipped with state-of-the-art sensors and pioneering navigational solutions that allow information to be gathered from the shallowest and deepest waters, whether for exploration, mapping or searching for wreckage. The marine robots use hybrid technology, cutting CO2 emissions. An Armada robotic vessel emits up to 90% less CO2 than a conventional survey vessel.



The ShipManager solutions are part of DNV’s maritime software portfolio for ship management and operations, installed on board approximately 7000 vessels worldwide. ShipManager provides modules for technical management, procurement, hull integrity management, dry docking, QHSE, crewing and business intelligence.



About Ocean Infinity

Ocean Infinity is a marine robotics company that deploys autonomous robots, typically in fleet formation, to obtain large amounts information from the oceans and seabed. The company serves a wide variety of market segments, including the energy sector, renewables, subsea cables, governments and naval operations.



About DNV

DNV is the independent expert in risk management and assurance, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise DNV advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry benchmarks, and inspires and invents solutions.





