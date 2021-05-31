2021 May 31 13:33

Russia’s first multimodal tourist route involving water transport launched in Karelia

delivered by train left Sortavala for Valaam by Meteor

On 29 May 2021, a new multimodal tourist route from Moscow, Saint-Petersburg and Petrozavodsk to the Valaam island was launched in Sortavala. The route will involve railway and water transport, says press center of the Republic of Karelia.

The ceremony was attended by Karelia head Arthur Parfyonchikov, Deputy General Director of Russian Railways Dmitry Pegov and head of Oktyabrskaya Railway Victor Golomolzin.

From May 29 and throughout the summer, Russian Railways offers daily departures from both capitals and from Petrozavodsk to the Valaam island. Passengers can travel by long distance train and local trains as well as high-speed ships of Meteor type.

“A package combining passenger transportation by railway from Moscow and Saint-Petersburg and by water transport to our gem, the Valaam, is offered for the first time in Russia. It is important that the island residents and those serving at the Valaam monastery will be offered subsidized prices”, said the head of Karelia.

​The schedule of Meteors running between Sortavala and the Valaam island is correlated with the schedule of trains coming to the station of Sortavala. It takes about one hour to travel by Meteor.

​A single ticket will be needed for Moscow – Valaam, Saint-Petersburg – Valaam or Petrozavodsk – Valaam route including train and Meteor services.

“It is a particular honor for Oktyabrskaya Railway to be the first in Russia to implement such a unique project”, said Victor Golomolzin.

“It is our contribution into the development of domestic tourism in Russia. I am sure that the new tourist route will become a signature of Karelia just like the Ruskeala Express launched two years ago” summarized Dmitry Pegov.

