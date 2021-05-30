2021 May 30 11:08

Furuno USA welcomes ﻿John Bozzelle as new commercial business development manager

Furuno USA has hired a new commercial business development manager. Based in Jean Laffite, Louisiana, Mr. John Bozzelle will play a key role in establishing and developing business relationships with Furuno dealers and commercial ship owners, operators, and builders around the Great Lakes and Eastern Seaboard to promote the Furuno product line.



John comes to Furuno with more than twenty years of experience in the industry. Cutting his teeth as an electronics installer aboard vessels of all sizes, John cultivated an interest in dynamic positioning and automation systems, specializing in that field and engaging in projects with a number of different companies. John has held positions with system integrators, equipment manufacturers, and vessel owners throughout the years, such as field engineer, project engineer, and project department manager for Hornbeck Offshore, Kongsberg Maritime, Beier Integrated Systems, and others.



John established his own business in 2018 as a technical representative, quoting equipment packages and performing sea trials and field surveys for shipyards, vessel owners, and naval architects around the country. With his extensive background in complex integrated systems, John’s impressive knowledge and expertise bring a unique insight into this challenging field.



"We could not be more excited to welcome John to the Furuno family," said Matt Wood, National Sales Manager for Furuno USA. "With his background in complex systems integration and decades of experience aboard hundreds of vessels, John is a perfect fit for Furuno. We look forward to many years of working together to advance Furuno's position in the market."



Furuno USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Furuno Electric Company of Nishinomiya, Japan. With two offices in the USA, a subsidiary company in Panama City, Panama, and hundreds of dealer and reseller accounts, Furuno USA is the exclusive distributor and service center for Furuno products throughout the Americas.