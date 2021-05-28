2021 May 28 18:45

CMA CGM implements Overweight Surcharge from South East India to North Europe & the Mediterranean

CMA CGM informs of the following Overweight Surcharge:

Effective June 6th, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports):

From South East India (all ports)

To North European, Baltic, Mediterranean & Black Sea ports (offered in direct on CMA CGM services)

Cargo: 20' dry (all types) containers exceeding 22 tons gross weight

Quantum: USD 400 per 20' dry (all types) exceeding 22 tons gross weight