  • 2021 May 28 18:45

    CMA CGM implements Overweight Surcharge from South East India to North Europe & the Mediterranean

    CMA CGM informs of the following Overweight Surcharge:
    Effective June 6th, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports):
     From South East India (all ports)
     To North European, Baltic, Mediterranean & Black Sea ports (offered in direct on CMA CGM services)
     Cargo: 20' dry (all types) containers exceeding 22 tons gross weight
     Quantum: USD 400 per 20' dry (all types) exceeding 22 tons gross weight

2021 May 28

18:30 Okskaya Sudoverf to build multifunctional tugboat of MPSV12 design for Marine Rescue Service
18:15 Stockholm Norvik celebrates its first birthday
18:00 Aleksandr Sapronov appointed as General Director of National Transportation Company
17:45 AMSA introduces measures to assist domestic commercial vessel owners and operators comply with NOx emission limits
17:35 Samskip adds Waterford call and bigger ship to recently launched Amsterdam-Ireland lane
17:15 MOL accelerates Digital Transformation by introducing Support System for Car Carrier Allocation Planning
16:50 Hydrogen project in Hamburg on German Government shortlist
16:31 Yang Ming takes delivery of one more 11,000 TEU ship to upgrade South-America service
16:12 Klaipedos nafta, Larvik Shipping, and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines will carry out a feasibility study for liquefied CO2 and hydrogen project in Klaipeda, Lithuania
15:58 LR launches Maritime Performance Services Hub in South Europe
15:53 DEME holds naming ceremony for the world’s most powerful cutter suction dredger ‘Spartacus’
15:33 Wärtsilä to develop autonomous, zero emission barge for Port of Rotterdam
14:38 Port of Hamburg posts Q1 2021 results
14:27 Sparta III carried out large-scale cargo transportation to Franz Josef Land
13:35 Gazprom Neft’s LNG-bunkering vessel completes sea trials
12:59 Dual-fuel ferry General Chernyakhovsky intended for Ust-Luga – Baltiysk route launched at Nevsky Shipyard
11:24 NIBULON shipyard confirms IMS certification
11:02 The Mayflower Autonomous Ship transforms ocean science with the help of Iridium
10:48 Opus Marine names Damen FCS 2710 in Cuxhaven
10:47 NIBULON starts new season of passenger transportation by water
10:26 We4Sea and Inmarsat sign an agreement
10:08 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue slight upward trend on May 28.
09:29 Oil market sees a moderate increase of prices
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of May 27

2021 May 27

18:56 Port of Savannah serves largest vessel ever, the 16,000+ TEU Marco Polo
18:26 NQBP completes maintenance dredging at the Port of Weipa for another year
18:10 Expert estimates shipbuilding industry to generate 3.5% of Russia’s gross national product
17:56 Wärtsilä selected to supply world’s largest bioLNG production plant
17:36 Łeba to become location for operations and maintenance base for Polish Baltic Sea offshore wind projects
17:21 We4Sea signs up as Inmarsat application provider as roll group takes vessel performance monitoring package fleet-wide
17:06 Odfjell awarded a drilling contract for its Deepsea Stavanger mobile rig
16:51 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 21, 2021
16:51 Dual-fuel engines to power EPS vessels chartered by Rio Tinto Group
16:48 Konecranes receives $43.5 million portal jib order from US Navy
16:31 The second ship of the extension and modernization Star Plus Initiative project of Windstar Cruises delivered at the Fincantieri shipyard in Palermo
16:07 ICTSI Rio, Tora Group launch multimodal service
15:58 Baltiysky Zavod shipyard to reduce construction time of LK-60 ships from 6 to 4.5 years
15:31 Candela's flying electric boats as the solution to sinking Venice
14:11 Tender on construction of Arc7 buoy laying hydrographic survey vessel for NSR to be awarded in June 2021
13:19 Stena Line’s new ferry ‘floats out’ in China
12:50 Igor Nosov takes helm of Far East and Arctic Development Corporation
12:32 SCF shares to be included in FTSE and MSCI indexes
12:05 The Danish Coastal Authority orders a new survey ship from Tuco Marine – ProZero Workboats
11:23 Potential of Rostov-on-Don port's throughput growth estimated at 20%
11:04 Port of Long Beach increases Green Ship Incentive
10:39 ClassNK grants AiP to “Aquarius Marine Renewable Energy with EnergySail”
10:09 Oil prices decrease in view of possible supplies from Iran
10:06 Wallenius Wilhelmsen ramps up in Gothenburg
10:06 MABUX: Global bunker prices may rise slightly on May 27.
09:51 Cruise global majors at Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum set the tone and pace for the rebirth of tourism in post-pandemic Europe
09:33 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January-April 2021 rose by 3.2%
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of May 26

2021 May 26

18:24 IAA PortNews to livestream roundtable meeting "Marine Engineering, Shipbuilding and Technologies for the Development of the World's Oceans"
18:02 APM Terminals extends the data availability for its full range of container and vessel tracking APIs to its terminals in Nigeria, Liberia and Mexico
17:45 Okskaya Shipyard launches seventh multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 for Astrol
17:23 mtu Virtual Marine Summit took place for the first time from 18 to 20 May
17:00 Severnaya Verf lays down ninth trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO