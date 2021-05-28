  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 May 28 10:48

    Opus Marine names Damen FCS 2710 in Cuxhaven

    Opus Marine GmbH, the highly specialized offshore logistics service provider from the Zeitfracht Group, is growing. On Thursday in Cuxhaven, the company gave a new DAMEN Fast Crew Supplier (FCS) 2710 the name Allegro, according to Damen's release.

    The vessel will begin immediate operations, transporting technicians to wind farms offshore. The crews will enjoy the highest possible comfort onboard a vessel of the latest generation. The vessel was built by Damen Shipyards Group in Antalya. The Fast Crew Supplier (FCS) 2710 is the first of its kind to fly the German flag.

    Opus Marine will place the vessel within its existing fleet, consisting of six vessels for the offshore wind industry in the North and Baltic seas. Opus Marine place the order for the vessel in December last year. As a result of Damen’s philosophy of building standard vessels in series, its vessels can be delivered very quickly. The FCS 2710 was already under construction when the order came.

    Opus Marine became part of the Zeitfracht Group in mid-2018. The company offers highly specialised transport services for the offshore industry with a wide range of maritime transport services. Among the company’s fleet Verdi – a DAMEN FCS 2610. This predecessor of the FCS 2710, of which about 50 ships were built, were a game changer in the offshore wind sector and became a reference in the industry. The FCS 2710 builds on the success of this. It features the same Twin-Axe bow, which ensures safe and comfortable transport even in rough seas.

    A key feature is that the ship is one metre higher above the water than the predecessor vessel. This means that the FCS 2710 can be used in weather conditions with a wave height of over two metres, significantly increasing the operational window. The FCS 2710 also offers additional deck space, more tank capacity and additional accommodation. The Damen Shipyards Group was the first address for Opus Marine when it wanted to expand its fleet.

    This was based on previous experience, says Bernhard Messer, Managing Director of Opus Marine: “We saw no reason to change this winning team. The goal is to provide our customers with the best crew transfer service – using only the best ships. When the going gets tough, DAMEN has proven itself to be an impressively reliable partner, characterized by excellent back office services and consistently high-quality technical support. We are happy to welcome the Allegro as our newest vessel and with the further successful cooperation with Damen.

    Damen sales manager Joschka Boddeling says: “We are very happy that one of our ships has been named again today. The collaboration with Opus Marine in Germany began in 2015 with the delivery of one of the first FCS 2610 vessel for 24 passengers. We appreciate this partnership very much and wish Bernhard and his team success with Allegro.”

    Damen Shipyards Group

    Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, construction, conversion and repair of ships and ship components. By integrating systems we create innovative, high quality platforms, which provide our customers with maximum added value. DAMEN operates 35 shipyards and 20 other companies in 20 countries, supported by a worldwide sales and service network. Damen Shipyards Group offers direct employment to more than 12,000 people. 

    About Opus Marine

    OPUS MARINE is a one-stop service provider for the offshore industry and offers a wide range of maritime transport services. The business focuses on the areas of offshore wind energy, monitoring of tidal turbines, installation of GRP pipelines, heavy lift operations with floating cranes, salvage &amp; wreck removal, sales of safety tools and rental of accommodation modules. 

    About the Zeitfracht Group

    Zeitfracht is a family company in the third generation and employs around 3700 people, mainly in the areas of logistics and trade.

Другие новости по темам: Opus Marine, Damen, Zeitfracht Group  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 May 28

18:45 CMA CGM implements Overweight Surcharge from South East India to North Europe & the Mediterranean
18:30 Okskaya Sudoverf to build multifunctional tugboat of MPSV12 design for Marine Rescue Service
18:15 Stockholm Norvik celebrates its first birthday
18:00 Aleksandr Sapronov appointed as General Director of National Transportation Company
17:45 AMSA introduces measures to assist domestic commercial vessel owners and operators comply with NOx emission limits
17:35 Samskip adds Waterford call and bigger ship to recently launched Amsterdam-Ireland lane
17:15 MOL accelerates Digital Transformation by introducing Support System for Car Carrier Allocation Planning
16:50 Hydrogen project in Hamburg on German Government shortlist
16:31 Yang Ming takes delivery of one more 11,000 TEU ship to upgrade South-America service
16:12 Klaipedos nafta, Larvik Shipping, and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines will carry out a feasibility study for liquefied CO2 and hydrogen project in Klaipeda, Lithuania
15:58 LR launches Maritime Performance Services Hub in South Europe
15:53 DEME holds naming ceremony for the world’s most powerful cutter suction dredger ‘Spartacus’
15:33 Wärtsilä to develop autonomous, zero emission barge for Port of Rotterdam
14:38 Port of Hamburg posts Q1 2021 results
14:27 Sparta III carried out large-scale cargo transportation to Franz Josef Land
13:35 Gazprom Neft’s LNG-bunkering vessel completes sea trials
12:59 Dual-fuel ferry General Chernyakhovsky intended for Ust-Luga – Baltiysk route launched at Nevsky Shipyard
12:03 KN, LS and MOL to carry out feasibility study for liquefied CO2 and hydrogen project in Klaipeda
11:24 NIBULON shipyard confirms IMS certification
11:02 The Mayflower Autonomous Ship transforms ocean science with the help of Iridium
10:48 Opus Marine names Damen FCS 2710 in Cuxhaven
10:47 NIBULON starts new season of passenger transportation by water
10:26 We4Sea and Inmarsat sign an agreement
10:08 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue slight upward trend on May 28.
09:29 Oil market sees a moderate increase of prices
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of May 27

2021 May 27

18:56 Port of Savannah serves largest vessel ever, the 16,000+ TEU Marco Polo
18:26 NQBP completes maintenance dredging at the Port of Weipa for another year
18:10 Expert estimates shipbuilding industry to generate 3.5% of Russia’s gross national product
17:56 Wärtsilä selected to supply world’s largest bioLNG production plant
17:36 Łeba to become location for operations and maintenance base for Polish Baltic Sea offshore wind projects
17:21 We4Sea signs up as Inmarsat application provider as roll group takes vessel performance monitoring package fleet-wide
17:06 Odfjell awarded a drilling contract for its Deepsea Stavanger mobile rig
16:51 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 21, 2021
16:51 Dual-fuel engines to power EPS vessels chartered by Rio Tinto Group
16:48 Konecranes receives $43.5 million portal jib order from US Navy
16:31 The second ship of the extension and modernization Star Plus Initiative project of Windstar Cruises delivered at the Fincantieri shipyard in Palermo
16:07 ICTSI Rio, Tora Group launch multimodal service
15:58 Baltiysky Zavod shipyard to reduce construction time of LK-60 ships from 6 to 4.5 years
15:31 Candela's flying electric boats as the solution to sinking Venice
14:11 Tender on construction of Arc7 buoy laying hydrographic survey vessel for NSR to be awarded in June 2021
13:19 Stena Line’s new ferry ‘floats out’ in China
12:50 Igor Nosov takes helm of Far East and Arctic Development Corporation
12:32 SCF shares to be included in FTSE and MSCI indexes
12:05 The Danish Coastal Authority orders a new survey ship from Tuco Marine – ProZero Workboats
11:23 Potential of Rostov-on-Don port's throughput growth estimated at 20%
11:04 Port of Long Beach increases Green Ship Incentive
10:39 ClassNK grants AiP to “Aquarius Marine Renewable Energy with EnergySail”
10:09 Oil prices decrease in view of possible supplies from Iran
10:06 Wallenius Wilhelmsen ramps up in Gothenburg
10:06 MABUX: Global bunker prices may rise slightly on May 27.
09:51 Cruise global majors at Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum set the tone and pace for the rebirth of tourism in post-pandemic Europe
09:42 Stena Line’s new ferry ‘floats out’ in China
09:33 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January-April 2021 rose by 3.2%
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of May 26

2021 May 26

18:24 IAA PortNews to livestream roundtable meeting "Marine Engineering, Shipbuilding and Technologies for the Development of the World's Oceans"
18:02 APM Terminals extends the data availability for its full range of container and vessel tracking APIs to its terminals in Nigeria, Liberia and Mexico
17:45 Okskaya Shipyard launches seventh multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 for Astrol
17:23 mtu Virtual Marine Summit took place for the first time from 18 to 20 May
17:00 Severnaya Verf lays down ninth trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO