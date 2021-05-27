2021 May 27 16:51

Dual-fuel engines to power EPS vessels chartered by Rio Tinto Group

New Times Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., located in Jiangsu Province, China, has ordered 3 × MAN B&W 6G70ME-GI engines in connection with the construction of 3 × 210,000 dwt bulkcarriers for Eastern Pacific (EPS), the Singapore-based shipping company. CSSC-MES Diesel (CMD) will build the engines in China, while Rio Tinto – the metals and mining multinational – will charter the vessels upon their entering service. The contract includes an option for three further vessels, according to the company's release.

The new order comes shortly after MAN Energy Solutions received an order for 5 × 6G70ME-GI Mk 10.5 dual-fuel engines in October 2020 in connection with the construction of 5 × 210,000-dwt Newcastlemax bulkcarriers, again for EPS, which will subsequently be chartered to Australian mining giant, BHP, for a period of five years.

MAN Energy Solutions states that its low-speed, dual-fuel references now exceed 374 units, with the ME-GI recording over 1.6 million operating hours on LNG alone.

About EPS

With a history spanning 60 years, Eastern Pacific Shipping Pte. Ltd. (EPS) is a leading shipping company that is committed to the green and technology-driven growth of the industry. Headquartered in Singapore for the past 30 years, EPS is driven by its mission to be the safe and efficient transportation provider of choice to the shipping industry. Empowering that mission is a 5,000 strong and growing workforce across sea and shore. They oversee a versatile fleet of 17 million deadweight-tonnes across three core segments of containership, dry bulk, and tanker vessels. EPS’ shore team is fully integrated with in-house commercial, finance, innovation, IT, legal, manning, operations, and technical departments.