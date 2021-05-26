2021 May 26 16:33

ClassNK releases CBM Guidelines (Edition 2.0)

Leading classification society ClassNK released its CBM Guidelines (Edition 2.0) that explain the revised rules for using Condition Based Maintenance (CBM) in class surveys to promote the use of CBM technology.



From safe operation and operational cost reduction perspectives, Condition Based Maintenance (CBM) has been attracting more attention. Under such circumstances, ClassNK amended its CBM rules in 2020 specifying requirements for incorporating modern CBM in surveys. ClassNK also published its CBM Guidelines (First Edition) in 2019, which clarify required documents and the approval procedure for substituting CBM in place of periodical overhaul inspection for class maintenance surveys.



As a reference to select equipment and methods for CBM, the revised guidelines contain case studies based on risk evaluation of CBM implementation in consideration of cost efficiency as well as comparisons between CBM surveys and conventional surveys. These case studies reflect the outcomes obtained through joint research with the shipping company and engine manufacturer and can be utilized as the guidance for the introduction of CBM powered ship management.



Further, they introduce investigation results and proposals for promoting the use of CBM, developed by a “CBM study team” joined by diesel engine and other manufactures and industry parties of IoS-OP consortium*1, along with a general explanation and future outlook on CBM.



ClassNK will continuously explore ideal safety through R&D with partners spearheaded by front runners of new technologies such as CBM, and at the same time, contribute to the spread of new technology and the realization of ship safety by setting regulations based on the knowledge obtained.



Internet of Ships Open Platform (IoS-OP) is a universal platform that enables the sharing of ship operation data among shipbuilders, manufacturers, and related service providers without compromising profits of data providers. Under the IoS-OP consortium composed of member companies, IoS-OP is run by ShipDC, a subsidiary of ClassNK.