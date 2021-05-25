2021 May 25 14:39

Volga Shipping Company set to raise its IWW traffic 2.5 times by 2030

Image source: Organizing Committee of the Forum



In view of the cargo growth potential and implementation of its shipbuilding programme, Volga Shipping Company expects its traffic on inland water ways to surge 2.5 times over a decade to more than 20 million tonnes per year, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Rustem Galeyev, Administrative Director of Volga Shipping Company JSC, as saying at the international research and practice forum “Transport. Department Horizons” being held by video format on May 25-26 at VSUWT under the aegis of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

According to the senior executive of the company, the potential of inland cargo transportation market is on the rise.



“The company’s development strategy provides for the cargo base to surge 2.5 times over a decade. Today, our traffic along the main river routes totals about 9.4 million tonnes per year, mainly mineral fertilizers, metal, sulphur, construction materials and oil products”, said Rustem Galeyev.



In his opinion, the expected growth will require expansion of the company’s fleet, introduction of new management systems and new R&D taking into account digitalization as one of the trends in river transport development.



The range of pressing problems includes the deficit of ships and specialists.



“We are currently short of tonnage for bulk cargo transportation. To address this problem we have recently adopted an extensive shipbuilding programme aimed at creation of a modern technologically advanced fleet. This programme is being implemented through close cooperation with Volga State University of Water Transport, both in terms of R&D and in terms of training qualified professionals of the required level which are insufficient in the segment of river transport just like in the segment of seaborne transport” said the expert.



Established in 1843 and incorporated in 1999, Volga Shipping Company is one of Russia’s largest shipping enterprises. The range of services offered by Volga Shipping Company includes: transportation of dry bulk, general, liquid bulk and project cargo along inland water ways of Russia by river-sea and international routes. The fleet under operational management of the company numbers about 250 units with a total deadweight exceeding 1.4 million tonnes.