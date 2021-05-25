2021 May 25 13:16

GTT to design four additional very large LNG land storage tanks in China

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner China Huanqiu Contracting & Engineering Co. Ltd. (HQC) for the design of four very large Membrane Full Containment LNG storage tanks, according to GTT's release. This order is part of the new cooperation agreement related to the Tianjin Nangang LNG terminal, signed in March between BGG and GTT. It completes the order for two similar tanks signed in June 2020 with HQC.

GTT will design the tanks of all the four latest generation membrane storage tanks related to the Phase II of the project. Each tank will offer a net capacity of 220,000 m3 and will be fitted with GST® technology, developed by GTT.

The tanks will be delivered in the third quarter of 2023 in the Tianjin south port Industrial Zone in China.