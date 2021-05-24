  The version for the print
    Port of Stockton Commission announces new leadership

    Earlier this year the Port of Stockton Commission launched a national recruitment process in search of an experienced Port Director to step in following the retirement announcement of current Director, Richard Aschieris. Director Aschieris has been at the helm of the Port of Stockton since March 2000 and has guided the Port in partnership with the Commission and his staff towards success year after year with huge growth in the Port’s physical acreage, trade and business partners, annual tonnage and job opportunities. After reviewing an exhaustive list of potential candidates and conducting interviews, the Port Commission has selected Mr. Kirk DeJesus to step into the Port of Stockton Director role.

    “Director Aschieris will be greatly missed and we wish him well in his retirement,” stated Port Commission Chairman Allen. “Port Director DeJesus has some big shoes to fill but we are confident and excited with our selection and look forward to working together to see our vision for the Port of Stockton become a reality.”

    Mr. DeJesus has been working within the maritime industry for almost two decades with focused attention in operations and business development both on the water and land side. His dynamic background affords him the clear understanding of Port operations, commercial and business development, supply chain and logistics, environmental and strategic planning. Mr. DeJesus has a strong business background with proven change-agent strengths that focus on problem solving and solutions. His leadership philosophy is based on fostering a culture of trust and accountability, mentoring and training to raise up his staff and teams to meet and achieve exceptional results. He has worked for several Ports across North American in a number of capacities including the Ports of Stockton and Vancouver.

    As Founder and Principle of DeJesus Consulting, LLC, he successfully assisted clients in managing risk while achieving sustainable and stable growth and profitability working on projects and programs that brought renewable fuel to West Coast terminal operators and new tenants and commodity opportunities to several West Coast Ports. As Director of Operations DeJesus maintains extensive relationships with industry leaders in goods movement, regulatory Agencies such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), OSHA and transportation partners like Union Pacific. “Kirk’s understanding of maritime operations, coupled with his deep industry relationships is what set him apart from other sound and viable candidates,” stated Port Commission Chairman Allen. “We have just kicked off our Strategic Planning process and the time is right for a new Port Director to step in and help be a part of creating our roadmap for the future.”

    Although 2020 was a very uncertain year for many Ports across the globe, the Port of Stockton, a nimble and diverse Port was able to flex to continue pushing projects and initiatives forward despite a pandemic and has big plans for the future. The new role for DeJesus will begin immediately so that he can onboard with Director Aschieris, Port staff and the Commission over the next several months allowing for a seamless transition to keep the Port focused on continuing its success in the business of maritime and goods movement while this change in leadership occurs.

    About the Port of Stockton
    The Port of Stockton is the premier inland, bulk/break-bulk port in California, supporting more than 10,000 family-wage jobs in the greater Stockton/San Joaquin County region. The Port earns revenue from maritime and real estate operations without taxing the citizens of the City of Stockton.

