2021 May 24 11:45
Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports of North-West Region grew by 8.7% in 4M’21
Coal accounted for 39% of cargo bound for ports in the North-West region
Russian Railways says that loading of Russia’s export cargo bound for domestic ports in the North-West Region totaled 46.8 million tonnes in January-April 2021, up 8.7%, year-on-year.
In the reporting period, coal accounted for 39%, oil cargo – 31%, ferrous metal – 5%, fertilizers – 11.5%, iron ore – 4.7%.
The highes growth was demonstrated in the segment of coal delivered to the Luzhskaya station (port of Ust-Luga) – 12.2 million tonnes (+20.3%) and to the Vyborg station (seaport of Luga) – 53,000 tonnes (up over 3-fold). 1.3 million tonnes of ferrous metal was delivered to the Novy Port station (seaport of Saint-Petersburg) – up 30.4%, year-on-year.
